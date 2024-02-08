Bill would require blue emergency lights on college campuses to record calls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – College students want to feel safe walking to their cars or dorms in between classes, and lawmakers are taking steps to make sure that happens.

Tennessee State University is always buzzing.

“It’s TSU,” alumni William Corneh said. “What is understood doesn’t have to be said.”

Students are in class from sun up to sun down.

“I feel safe, but I think women are more prone to not feel safe,” Corneh said. “There have been incidents here on campus.”

Safety is a concern when they’re walking to and from class. Blue emergency lights are scattered across campus in case of danger, but some students think it’s not enough.

That’s why state Rep. John Crawford (R-Bristol/Kingsport) is proposing HB 1874, which would require the blue emergency lights on college campuses to record calls.

If something did happen, they can review the recording and get a description of who they need to be looking for around campus,” Crawford said.

Crawford wrote the bill with his college-aged daughter in mind.

“I think in this day and age that we live in, everyone is looking for a measure to make our schools safer and our citizens safer,” Crawford said.

Students at TSU think it’s a good idea, too.

“I feel like it’s a great way to make sure everything is safe,” said Eric Brown, a junior at TSU. “If they’re making sure we get to and from class safe, I don’t see a problem with it.”

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, college campus crime rates have stayed the same over the past year.

