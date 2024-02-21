Bill would require GPS monitoring for domestic violence offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lawmakers are moving forward with the Debbie and Marie Domestic Violence Act, which passed unanimously in the House Committee Tuesday afternoon.

The bill is named after a Middle Tennessee mother and daughter who were gunned down in Lebanon.

Domestic violence is something Alex Youn said hits close to home. He’s bringing his story to the state legislature.

“I tragically lost my mom and sister three years ago,” Youn said. “I think they would still be here today if there was GPS monitoring of offenders of domestic violence.”

Three years ago, his brother in law, Shaun Varsos, gunned down his sister, Marie Varsos, and mother, Debbie Sisco, in Lebanon.

“He waited out there for 45 minutes with a taser battery acid, rope, and he had intended to kidnap my sister,” Youn said.

Youn testified in front of lawmakers Tuesday, Feb. 20, urging them to pass a bill bearing his loved ones’ names – the Debbie and Marie Domestic Violence Act.

“We lived in a constant state of fear, not knowing what he could to my sister or our family,” Youn said.

State Rep. Clay Doggett (R-Pulaski) is the bill’s sponsor.

“The story that Alex shared, these victims so often are hunted like prey by the offender,” Doggett said.

The goal requires Tennessee judges to put GPS monitors on domestic violence suspects. Tennessee ranks seventh in the nation for women killed by men.

Youn hopes his efforts make a difference in that statistic.

“Anyone who loses someone and wishes they were here and wants to make sure they don’t experience what we went through would ask for the same thing,” Youn said.

He added the entire House Criminal Justice Committee wants to co-sponsor this bill. The Senate’s version was referred to the committee in January.

