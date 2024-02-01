New bill would require standardized tests for tax credits
New bill would require standardized tests for tax credits
New bill would require standardized tests for tax credits
While the IRS allows you to make tax payments with a credit card, you'll incur added fees. Here's what you need to know.
Learn more about tax credits and tax deductions, including how they work and how they affect taxable income.
Everything you need to know about the earned income tax credit including how it works and an income table to help determine if you qualify.
See how much the 2023 child tax credit is worth, how to claim it on your federal tax return, and differences in the child tax credit 2023 vs. 2022’s credit.
Wondering if you can claim the saver’s credit to reduce your tax bill? Learn whether you qualify and how it works.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
'Use it instead of dry shampoo or hairspray,' says the actress of the product, also loved by Meghan Markle and Brooke Shields.
On the eve of Wednesday's Big Tech hearing (both Big Tech and a big hearing — five CEOs are testifying as we speak), Microsoft stepped up to back a controversial bill that aims to protect children from the dangers of social media. In the early hours of the hearing, X CEO Linda Yaccarino also climbed aboard. "Senator, we support KOSA and we'll continue to make sure that it accelerates and make sure to continue to offer community for teens that are seeking that voice," Yaccarino said when asked if X, formerly Twitter, will support the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA).
Despte its high annual fee, the American Express Business Gold Card offers valuable travel benefits and high rewards rates on popular spending categories
Sega of America plans to lay off 61 employees in March, according to a California WARN Act report. The government notice lists two separate job cuts classified as “layoff permanent” on March 8.
Skip the expensive tax software this year. Learn how to get free tax filing from the IRS plus six other ways to file your taxes online for free.
A metal 3D printer will soon be used on the International Space Station. All going well, 3D-printed metal parts could eventually help with the construction of a base on the Moon.
Like many taxpayers, you might struggle with this choice every tax season: take the standard deduction vs. itemized deductions. We explain the differences and help you decide.
The biggest news stories this morning: Japan will no longer require floppy disks for submitting some government documents, How to buy a monitor, Neuralink’s brain chip has been implanted in a human, Elon Musk says
Meet BlueLayer, a new European startup that is building a software platform specifically designed for carbon project developers. In particular, BlueLayer wants to help these companies manage their carbon credits at scale. While the best way to prevent carbon emissions is by decarbonizing supply chains, carbon credits will also play a role in the coming years as a supplement to these decarbonization efforts.
Find the service that offers more of what you want to watch -- and fits your budget to boot.
Stick to your keto diet with the best delivery meal kit options from Factor, Hello Fresh, Home Chef and more—tested and reviewed by experts.
Charlie Wilson has no plans to stop making music, as both young artists and established hitmakers continue to call him to collaborate.