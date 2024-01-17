New bill would require VA to improve wait times as some patients go months without appointments

In a bipartisan push to improve conditions for America’s veterans, Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and Florida Sen. Rick Scott want to require the Department of Veterans Affairs to improve wait times.

Channel 2 Action News has investigated the issue for years at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in DeKalb County.

The VA has targets for how long you should have to wait for an appointment. Those targets are often missed. On Wednesday, Ossoff and Scott introduced a bill that would make those targets law and compel the VA to get this right.

“What they’re doing now is not working,” Ossoff told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray.

The Atlanta VA sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News.

“We are constantly working to prove, and that means taking steps to provide veterans with high-quality health care as quickly as possible, whether that’s at the VA or in the community. We appreciate the oversight of our Congressional partners like Senator Ossoff.”

