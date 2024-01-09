Bill seeks to involve local elected officials in refugee resettlements

MADISON - Under a new bill, local governments would dedicate a point person to seek out and share information about refugee resettlement plans in their communities, in order to ensure elected officials and residents are informed and able to weigh in.

The bill was authored and led by representatives based in the Chippewa Valley, including Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, where an unelected official recently made an offer for a resettlement agency to open an office, said Rep. Karen Hurd, R-Falls Creek.

Her hope is to get local entities of government, such as county boards, city councils and school boards, involved in the resettlement process earlier, so they're able to weigh in about the resources available to refugees.

The bill would also require a panel of designees from the county in which the settlement is proposed to issue a report, hold a public forum and then take a vote on whether the local government should pass a resolution regarding its position on the refugee placement.

More: A year after evacuating, Afghans in Wisconsin must ask to stay in the U.S. permanently. Here's how corporate attorneys are helping

"You had to include the elected officials, and they weren't included and that's what really caused the whole situation to blow up," Hurd said.

In Eau Claire, World Relief, a humanitarian organization, announced in the fall its plan to open an office and resettle up to 75 people, according to reporting from WEAU 13. But residents concerned about what that could mean for their communities tried to halt the plan. Local elected officials were not informed about the agency coming to town, and therefore were unable to answer questions during the backlash.

Hurd said the legislation's goal is to stop that from happening again.

"We're not against people. We love people. You know how we are in Wisconsin. We love everybody. I'd give the shirt off my back for anybody, we're all like that. But we just have to let the local government officials know, that's all we're talking about," Hurd said.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) in a Jan. 4 letter to the Bureau of Refugee Programs supported similar measures.

Tiffany said many communities have felt in the past that refugee resettlement plans "are simply a foregone conclusion," with no space for people to weigh in. He raised concerns about prior criminal histories of refugees, strain on local school systems, housing and health services.

The most recent refugees Wisconsin has received were from Afghanistan in 2021, following on the heels of the U.S. pulling its forces out of the country, and allowing the Taliban to once again take control.

Thousands of people with ties to the U.S. were brought over from Afghanistan, along with activists, and educators, among others. First, they were held at Fort McCoy in central Wisconsin, while paperwork was put together and communities and resources could be found for housing.

Though many of the refugees who passed through Fort McCoy or many of the other military bases around the country were not settled in Wisconsin, a number of people were placed in communities such as Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau.

"In the wake of the community's experience with Afghan evacuees, some Wisconsinites have also raised questions about the ability of new arrivals to adapt to basic American social norms and values, and about how state and local officials plan to address this very real challenge," Tiffany wrote.

Mary Flynn, a refugee resettlement program manager for Lutheran Social Services in the Milwaukee area, said there's a strict process that goes into resettling people in the United States. People are given background checks and have to apply for a rigorous asylum program. By the time they're settled in a new community, they're ready to start their new lives.

Typically, the settling agency makes contact with local health departments, and schools to ensure they're prepared for the new arrivals. But government officials aren't always notified, she said.

More: They fought for education in Afghanistan. Now in Milwaukee, these 9 young women hope to achieve the dreams they nearly lost

"I think that there is a general knowledge that refugees are being resettled in the area, and we don't specifically reach out to the elected officials of an area," Flynn said. "A refugee resettlement agency is required to have what's called a quarterly consultation. And we invite the local officials of any given resettlement area to those quarterly consultations and they have an opportunity to hear about what's going on and how we try to work together to make it a smooth process."

Laura Schulte can be reached at leschulte@jrn.com and on X at @SchulteLaura.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bill seeks to involve local officials in refugee resettlements