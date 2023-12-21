Bill seeks to rename portion of I-75 after Charlotte County deputy killed in DUI crash

A proposed bill seeks to rename a portion of Interstate 75 after fallen Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor, killed last year by a convicted drunk driver.

A proposed bill seeks to rename a portion of Interstate 75 after a fallen Charlotte County deputy, killed while on the job last year by a convicted drunken driver.

Proposed House Bill 389 was drafted by Florida Rep. Spencer Roach, a Republican representing District 76 at the Florida House of Representatives.

Roach represents DeSoto County, as well as parts of Charlotte and Lee counties.

The drafted bill seeks the implementation of markers along Interstate 75 denoting the portion between the intersection of U.S. 17 and Duncan Road, in Punta Gorda, through Harbor View Road, as "Deputy Christopher Taylor Highway."

If passed by the Florida House of Representatives, it would go to the Florida Senate for review. If both houses ratify it, the bill would take effect July 1, 2024.

"I am honored to carry this legislation to help honor the sacrifice of Deputy Chris Taylor," Roach wrote in a statement. "This was a young man cut down in the prime of his life by such a senseless and preventable act. My heart goes out to his parents and fiancé. We will never forget."

A Charlotte County jury on Dec. 15 convicted Cassandra Smith, 31, who hit and killed Deputy Christopher Taylor, 23, on Interstate 75 last year.

Smith faces sentencing Feb. 1 for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of Deputy Christopher Taylor. Taylor's parents live in Naples and Cape Coral.

The crash happened at 8:44 p.m. Nov. 22, 2022. Taylor, 23, was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75, near mile marker 163. He was standing in front of his patrol vehicle, a Ford Explorer SUV, with the emergency lights activated.

The Honda Civic he stopped was parked on the shoulder of the interstate, on the grass. Taylor and the citizen, a Punta Gorda man, were standing between the vehicles.

Witnesses indicated that Smith's Jeep Wrangler traveled across three lanes of traffic and rotated clockwise toward the roadside. Smith’s Jeep slammed into the parked patrol car, causing both vehicles to rotate and hit Taylor and the other driver.

The pulled-over driver suffered serious injuries. The passenger that was with him didn't sustain any injuries. Troopers didn't disclose their identities.

Smith wasn't injured.

Taylor died at ShorePoint Hospital, in Punta Gorda, an arrest affidavit says, days after he proposed to his fiancee. The other driver was injured.

A responding Florida Highway Patrol trooper noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Smith. Smith’s blood-alcohol level was .258, more than three times the legal limit of .08.

Law enforcement confiscated four empty bottles of alcohol. That specific alcohol was found under the Jeep and a straw in the can tested as evidence, which confirmed to have Smith's DNA on it.

Parents of slain deputy want day in court

A lawsuit filed Feb. 7 against Smith lists Christopher Taylor's parents, Richard Taylor and Karen Taylor, as the beneficiaries. Richard Taylor is from Naples, while Karen Taylor lives in Cape Coral.

The Taylors, represented by Carlos Cavenago III, demand a jury trial and more than $50,000 in damages, according to the complaint.

The jury trial in the civil case could begin between July 8 and Aug. 9 and is set for four days, court records show.

