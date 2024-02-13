Why Bill Self was ejected from Kansas Jayhawks’ blowout loss at Texas Tech

Kansas coach Bill Self was ejected from Monday’s game against Texas Tech with his Jayhawks down big late in the second half.

The No. 6 Jayhawks fell 79-50 to the Red Raiders on Big Monday.

Self argued an offensive foul called on KU big man Hunter Dickinson. He got into a heated argument with the officials before he was tossed. It was Self’s first ejection as Kansas’ head coach.

His only other ejection? When he coached at Tulsa ... he got booted vs. Wyoming on Feb. 4, 1999.

“I have been ejected one other time. It was in altitude, so I obviously wasn’t thinking clearly in Laramie, Wyoming,” Self said. “Maybe as good (an) official as our sport has ever known threw me out there because he said, ‘You don’t have to yell, I’m standing right here,’ and I said, ‘I can yell if I want.’”

Self explained why he earned his second ejection on Monday night

“I didn’t curse, I didn’t yell, but I did say a magic word, I guess, multiple times that got me a couple of technicals,” Self said. “I really wasn’t trying to get thrown out, but the way things went in the game, I honestly felt the game’s not being called the way things need to be called.”

Self said that last sentiment was the case “regardless” of if the calls were for or against KU, adding: “It makes no difference to me.”

Dickinson, meanwhile, scored only five points for the game. He had two free-throw attempts. Excluding Self’s two technicals, each team was called for 14 fouls.

Bill Self is ejected from Kansas' game at Texas Tech.

At the time of Self’s ejection, the Jayhawks were behind 59-43. Kansas, which trailed by nine at the half, fell behind by as many as 29 — the game’s final margin — in the second frame.

As Self walked off the court, the Texas Tech fans at United Supermarkets Arena waved goodbye. The ensuing free throws put the Red Raiders up 20 at 63-43.

Kansas dropped to 19-6, 7-5 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech is 18-6, 7-4.

Self affirmed postgame he felt the contest “wasn’t officiated the way it’s intended to be officiated.”

“That was frustration, but I felt that all year,” Self said. “So, good officials ... good officials, I just don’t see it the same way that it’s being called.”

He added, “There’s a lot of physicality. There’s more this year than there has been in years past.”

Nice of the Texas Tech fans to wave goodnight to Bill Self

This is the third straight week a Big 12 coach has been ejected from a game — Baylor’s Scott Drew and Houston’s Kelvin Sampson were ejected the previous two weeks.

So what comes next?

“No, I don’t ... complain to other people about that stuff,” Self said, asked if he’d complain to the other league coaches about the officiating. “To me, that’s a league-level (thing).”