Bill setting bar for innocent people to receive compensation approved by House, heads to Senate

In 2019, Indiana joined nearly three dozen other states with laws that compensate innocent people for the years they spent in prison.

Advocates lauded the legislation as a step in the right direction, a way to pay back those whose lives were wrongly upended by the criminal justice system. Now, a bill supporters say would make it easier for exonerees to get approved for that compensation has been approved by the House and sent to the Senate.

The change would create a low burden of proof required of those seeking compensation, said Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, the body in charge of reviewing and approving applicants. It also would allow the state to more fairly assess who deserves to be compensated.

Devon McDonald is executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Legal experts who work on wrongful conviction cases support the legislation. But they remain worried that the bill, while a necessary and positive change, still leaves in place a process that forces exonerees to relive decades of trauma.

'An important step'

The compensation program created by the 2019 law already requires exonerees to prove they're actually innocent before they can receive any money. Once approved, they're entitled to $50,000 for each year of their wrongful incarceration.

House Bill 1283 would create a standard for that burden of proof — and its one, that in the legal world, is the easiest to achieve.

Currently the institute's Board of Trustees looks at applications to see if there is "clear and convincing evidence" of their innocence. It is a bar the institute set because the 2019 bill did not specify what level of proof is required. The standard is lower than "beyond a reasonable doubt," which is the most difficult to achieve and is used in criminal cases.

The new bill calls for an even less strict standard: A "preponderance of evidence" means the likelihood of innocence prevails by a small margin.

"The standard is often articulated as 'more likely than not,' and sometimes it's even quantified into like a 51%-49%," said Jimmy Gurule, who runs the University of Notre Dame's exoneration clinic.

Rep. Greg Steuerwald, the bill's author, said that standard was chosen because it's the same burden exonerees would've had had they decided to sue for wrongful incarceration.

Gurule said the bill would make the process easier for people who have had convictions overturned.

"I think that's an important step in the right direction in favor of the exoneree," he said.

But Gurule still has broader concerns about the compensation program.

'Burden placed on the victim'

Exonerees have already gone through years-long legal battles to get their criminal cases overturned. To receive compensation for the years they've lost, they must go through another lengthy and potentially contentious process to prove their innocence, and that can be doubly traumatizing, Gurule said.

"They try to prove innocence at the jury trial and they lost. They proved at least that the conviction should be overturned … And then now they've got to prove it the third time," Gurule said.

McDonald, the institute's executive director, said he recognizes that applicants may have to relive a difficult part of their lives. But he said there's a "significant distinction" between a criminal trial, in which a jury or a judge decides whether or not a defendant is guilty, and an administrative review in which a board decides whether or not an applicant fits the legal definition of "actual innocence." This means the person did not commit, participate in or take part in the planning of the crime in any way.

McDonald said the review process ensures that only those who are truly innocent are compensated, and it can weed out potentially culpable applicants whose cases were dismissed on a technicality.

Staffers at the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute review all the applications, including the evidence in each case, and make a recommendation. The Board of Trustees, a group of judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, law enforcement officers and politicians, makes the final decision.

Four people have been awarded compensation since the board started approving cases in September 2020. This amounts to about $1.2 million to be paid in installments over five years. A little over $412,000 has been paid so far.

For most applicants, the experience has amounted to nothing. Ten have been denied. Thirteen applications are still pending.

Still, Gurule said there seems to be a "burden placed on the victim."

"Let's not forget, this person is a victim of injustice," he said. "This is a person who has been victimized … And now, instead of the state apologizing and coming forward, (they're saying) 'No, you've got to go ahead and prove your innocence. You've got to jump over a third legal hurdle … before you receive compensation.'"

It's an aspect of the application process that Kristine Bunch, one of the first people awarded under the program, still has issues with more than a year after her case went in front of the Board of Trustees.

'All over again'

Bunch was convicted of murder and arson in 1996 after a mobile home fire that killed her 3-year-old son. She spent much of the next 17 years appealing the convictions from a prison cell.

In 2012, the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned her conviction following revelations that investigators had lied about evidence suggesting the fire was started intentionally. The Indiana Supreme Court let the state appeals court's decision stand that same year, and Bunch walked free.

Eight years later, she found herself in a state government building in downtown Indianapolis, surrounded by the institute's board members, some of whom were against her bid for compensation. She felt she was being cast as guilty once again as they started picking apart her application.

Some of the same arguments prosecutors used against her years ago surfaced during the review.

"They went back through the case. And they retried me virtually all over again," Bunch told IndyStar.

The debate left her rattled, but in a final moment of relief, the trustees approved her application. The state agreed to pay her a little over $820,000 over five years.

Jackson County Judge AmyMarie Travis, one of the board members, said there was “clear and convincing evidence” that Bunch was innocent.

"Going through this process, as hurtful as it was — it was also very liberating to hear that I fit that (standard)," Bunch said.

Fran Watson, who runs the wrongful conviction clinic at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, was at that review. She embraced Bunch when her application was approved.

Watson acknowledges that the process forces exonerees to go through more legal hurdles. But she also said "it's more than reasonable for the burden to be on the person seeking those funds."

She said that through HB 1283, Indiana is making "a good choice in terms of what the burden will be."

Indiana's compensation program, Watson added, "has changed the lives of those deserving individuals awarded these funds. And the hope is that it will continue to do so."

Fran Watson, right, an attorney with the Wrongful Conviction Clinic at Indiana University’s Robert H. McKinney School of Law, and client Kristine Bunch fight back emotion during an Indiana Criminal Justice Institute board of trustees meeting at the Indiana State Government Center South in Indianapolis on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Bunch was exonerated in 2012 and released after spending 17 years behind bars for a wrongful conviction in the arson death of her 3-year-old son.

Bill sails through House

The House on Tuesday passed the bipartisan bill on an 89-0 vote.

In addition to the new innocence standard, the bill would also bar the state from paying someone who's been approved for compensation but is incarcerated for an unrelated crime.

For example, someone who was falsely convicted of robbery years ago but is again behind bars for an unrelated crime cannot receive funds until after that person is released.

During a committee hearing last week, Steuerwald, R-Avon, expressed concerns about the optics of paying someone "hundreds of thousands of dollars" while incarcerated.

Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, speaks during a vote by the Indiana House representatives on the redistricting maps Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

"We want to protect the integrity of what we're trying to do here," Steuerwald said.

Amy Karozos, Indiana's state public defender, said she supports the bill but is concerned that it does not distinguish between someone who's accused of a crime and someone who's convicted. She testified during the hearing that the bill would prevent someone who's awaiting trial for an unrelated crime from receiving compensation that could help that person's family.

"It punishes, in some situations, families of somebody who's accused … There's a presumption of innocence that needs to be resolved," Karozos said.

The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council declined to comment, saying the organization does not have a position on HB 1283.

Bunch, who advocated the program's creation and stood behind Gov. Eric Holcomb when he signed it into law in 2019, said awarding compensation to exonerees is a good step toward recognizing a harm that may never entirely heal.

"So when you get it, you have to take a look at your life and say, 'Okay, now I lost 17 years of paying into Social Security.' So this money needs to be invested so that I have a retirement fund," Bunch said.

But she also said it's not enough.

"It's a Band-Aid," Bunch said, "when you need a whole roll of gauze to try to repair your life."

