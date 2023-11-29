Bill Shaw Salvation Army Christmas Fund is off to a strong start, and you can help, too

Look no further than our first round of donations to the Bill Shaw Salvation Army Christmas Fund to see evidence that the spirit of generosity is alive and well in Fayetteville and the Sandhills region.

It's thanks to the kindness of people like you that the Salvation Army is able to help local families enjoy the holiday season.

We have quite a few donors joining our elite $1,000 club today. Bob and Genny Lou Exum donated $3,000. Sybil Breece donated $2,000, as did Mr. and Mrs. John D. Gillis. Ralph and Linda Huff donated $1,000, and Lynette and Michael Green donated $1,000 in memory of John and Ursula Green.

Remember, the fund doesn't just help families during the Christmas season. It helps support all Salvation Army programs throughout the year, including those that provide food, shelter and education to families in crisis. The staff at the Salvation Army is extremely grateful for the support, as are all the employees at the Observer. There’s no doubt that longtime Fayetteville Observer photographer Bill Shaw, for whom the fund is named, would be proud.

Bill Shaw, the late Fayetteville Observer photographer managed the Salvation Army Christmas fund for years.

Write your tax-deductible check to the Bill Shaw Salvation Army Christmas Fund and mail it to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 110, Fayetteville, NC, 28302, or drop it off between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 220 E. Russell St., Fayetteville, NC, 28301. You can also donate online at southernusa.salvationarmy.org/sandhills.

Here’s this week's list of donors. You are all appreciated by those who will be helped and by the organizers of the fund.

We appreciate each and every one of you.

Mary T. Smith: $50

Bob & Genny Lou Exum: $3,000

Mr. & Mrs. John D. Gillis: $2,000

Ralph & Linda Huff: $1,000

Lynette & Michael Green: $1,000 in memory of John & Ursula Green

Lynette & Michael Green: $100 in memory of Robert Mike Warren

Lynette & Michael Green: $100 in memory of Michael Warren

Lynette & Michael Green: $100 in memory of Tommy Bennett & Melvin Dove

Lynette & Michael Green: $100 in memory of Bob & Sylvia Ray

Lynette & Michael Green: $100 in memory of WA Bissette

Sybil Breece: $2,000

Shirley Kirschner: $50

Peter B. Stewart: $26

Charity B. Comer: $15

James H. Heffernan: $10

Keith C. Sewer: $1

Frieda Hawks: $105

Leslie Kokowski: $105

Calvary Chapel Fayetteville: $175

Lyndo & Lou Tippett: $400

The Real Estate Law Firm: $300

Clifford P. Lloyd: $200

James J. Lampros: $100 in memory of John J. & Virginia Lampros

Lawrence D. McMillen: $100

Mr. & Mrs. D. Lloyd Stoker: $100

Milton Carlyn Bostic Jr.: $100

Retired CSM. Wendell Samuel: $100

Donna Saylor: $100

Paul White: $100

Annie Baldwin: $70

Mrs. John E. Townsend: $50

Mrs. Jepha M. Johnson: $50

James T. Sugg: $50

Neill Mcleod: $50

Miriam B. White: $50

Kenneth Barnes: $35

Lillie Denton: $25

Nell Judge: $20

Dr. Jessica Lowery Clark: $20

John Way: $20

Kathleen Abbud: $20

William Klimack: $15

Elsie M. Miles: $10

Plino Perez $10

Kyong Shepherd $10

Etta R. Johnson: $5

Robert Gates: $100

Anonymous: $2,136

This week's total: $14,383

Grand total: $14,383

News director Beth Hutson can be reached at bhutson@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3533.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Bill Shaw Salvation Army Christmas Fund raises thousands