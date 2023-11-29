Bill Shaw Salvation Army Christmas Fund is off to a strong start, and you can help, too
Look no further than our first round of donations to the Bill Shaw Salvation Army Christmas Fund to see evidence that the spirit of generosity is alive and well in Fayetteville and the Sandhills region.
It's thanks to the kindness of people like you that the Salvation Army is able to help local families enjoy the holiday season.
We have quite a few donors joining our elite $1,000 club today. Bob and Genny Lou Exum donated $3,000. Sybil Breece donated $2,000, as did Mr. and Mrs. John D. Gillis. Ralph and Linda Huff donated $1,000, and Lynette and Michael Green donated $1,000 in memory of John and Ursula Green.
Remember, the fund doesn't just help families during the Christmas season. It helps support all Salvation Army programs throughout the year, including those that provide food, shelter and education to families in crisis. The staff at the Salvation Army is extremely grateful for the support, as are all the employees at the Observer. There’s no doubt that longtime Fayetteville Observer photographer Bill Shaw, for whom the fund is named, would be proud.
Write your tax-deductible check to the Bill Shaw Salvation Army Christmas Fund and mail it to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 110, Fayetteville, NC, 28302, or drop it off between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 220 E. Russell St., Fayetteville, NC, 28301. You can also donate online at southernusa.salvationarmy.org/sandhills.
Here’s this week's list of donors. You are all appreciated by those who will be helped and by the organizers of the fund.
We appreciate each and every one of you.
Mary T. Smith: $50
Bob & Genny Lou Exum: $3,000
Mr. & Mrs. John D. Gillis: $2,000
Ralph & Linda Huff: $1,000
Lynette & Michael Green: $1,000 in memory of John & Ursula Green
Lynette & Michael Green: $100 in memory of Robert Mike Warren
Lynette & Michael Green: $100 in memory of Michael Warren
Lynette & Michael Green: $100 in memory of Tommy Bennett & Melvin Dove
Lynette & Michael Green: $100 in memory of Bob & Sylvia Ray
Lynette & Michael Green: $100 in memory of WA Bissette
Sybil Breece: $2,000
Shirley Kirschner: $50
Peter B. Stewart: $26
Charity B. Comer: $15
James H. Heffernan: $10
Keith C. Sewer: $1
Frieda Hawks: $105
Leslie Kokowski: $105
Calvary Chapel Fayetteville: $175
Lyndo & Lou Tippett: $400
The Real Estate Law Firm: $300
Clifford P. Lloyd: $200
James J. Lampros: $100 in memory of John J. & Virginia Lampros
Lawrence D. McMillen: $100
Mr. & Mrs. D. Lloyd Stoker: $100
Milton Carlyn Bostic Jr.: $100
Retired CSM. Wendell Samuel: $100
Donna Saylor: $100
Paul White: $100
Annie Baldwin: $70
Mrs. John E. Townsend: $50
Mrs. Jepha M. Johnson: $50
James T. Sugg: $50
Neill Mcleod: $50
Miriam B. White: $50
Kenneth Barnes: $35
Lillie Denton: $25
Nell Judge: $20
Dr. Jessica Lowery Clark: $20
John Way: $20
Kathleen Abbud: $20
William Klimack: $15
Elsie M. Miles: $10
Plino Perez $10
Kyong Shepherd $10
Etta R. Johnson: $5
Robert Gates: $100
Anonymous: $2,136
This week's total: $14,383
Grand total: $14,383
News director Beth Hutson can be reached at bhutson@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3533.
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Bill Shaw Salvation Army Christmas Fund raises thousands