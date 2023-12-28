Bill signed into law amends historic error, restores land rights to Grand Ronde

A 1994 error impacting the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde was corrected this week after President Joe Biden signed the Grand Ronde Reservation Act Amendment of 2023 into law.

The fix was years in the making, according to Grand Ronde Chairwoman Cheryle A. Kennedy. Kennedy said the tribe testified nearly every year the past seven years asking for passage of the bill.

"Each time it would come down to the wire," Kennedy said.

U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Ore., introduced the latest version of the bill in March. It was cosponsored by U.S. Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., Val Hoyle, D-Ore., and Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore. It was supported by U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., in the Senate.

"This is a historic moment not only for the Grand Ronde Tribe, but for Indigenous peoples in Oregon and across the country,”Salinas said in a statement.

Cheryle A. Kennedy, chairwoman of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, appears at a June 16 meeting of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

In 1988, the Bureau of Land Management discovered a survey error that occurred around 1871. The BLM determined an 84-acre strip of land known as the Thompson Strip had gone unsurveyed in the 1800s. The Thompson Strip had been logged for many years as a result and the Grand Ronde Tribe was left uncompensated for it.

The federal government introduced a legislative amendment to the Grand Ronde Reservation Act in 1994, authorizing a land exchange between the BLM and the Grand Ronde Tribe for the error.

The amendment and agreement to address the mistake exchanged a 240-acre parcel of land closer to the reservation for the Thompson Strip.

But language inserted into the 1994 amendment introduced a different error.

While the agreement was supposed to be a surrender of the Tribes' claims and future claims to the Thompson Strip, the actual language was too broad, relinquishing the rights of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde to make any additional land claims if new errors were found statewide.

The bill amends the Grand Ronde Reservation Act to replace the phrase "lands within the State of Oregon" with the phrase "the 84 acres known as the Thompson Strip."

“At long last, the Grand Ronde Tribe will finally have the right to pursue land claims and compensation once again," said Salinas.

Merkley referred to the previous language as a "gross injustice against the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde" that was "finally ending."

“For far too long, the Grand Ronde have been unjustly denied the right to pursue land claims and compensation,” Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement. “We have to do better for all of Oregon’s sovereign Tribes. The enactment of this legislation will alleviate concerns and uncertainties stemming from the 1994 amendment, preserving the Tribe's pre-1994 right to compensation and ensuring a clear and just resolution in the event of any future land survey discrepancies."

Kennedy said the passage of the bill was a blessing coming into the new year.

"We know that the United States does want to make justice come forward when things like this are introduced. The injustice that was done would be corrected so, very pleased, very happy, glad that it has finally been signed," she said.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Grand Ronde Reservation Act error amended, restoring land rights