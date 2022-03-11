Bill Spurlock's service as Rutherford County Schools director could end

Rutherford County Schools Director Bill Spurlock may be open to a buy out — days after some board members condemned his leadership.

Spurlock made a shocking announcement during the final minutes of Thursday night's Rutherford County Board of Education meeting, telling the elected school officials he's willing to amend his contract.

"My contract with the school board is set to expire on June 30, 2023," Spurlock said.

A former Oakland High principal, Spurlock accepted appointment from the board to replace retired Director Don Odom on July 1, 2018.

The board's recent anonymous performance evaluation of Spurlock included multiple critical comments.

"He's a bully," one of the evaluation comments stated.

The evaluation comments about Spurlock occurred as four of the seven school board seats are up for election. The primary is May 3 followed by the Aug. 4 election.

Spurlock said Thursday the school officials should focus on the students.

"It should never be about the person who sits in this seat and all about the opportunities for success for every child in our district," he said. "I’m invested in our school district, not only as director of schools but as a father and a grandfather. The future of our school district is very bright and will need someone to take it to the next level."

Spurlock's speech included words from the Bible's 2 Timothy 4:7:

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept my faith," Spurlock said. "Therefore if it is the will of this board I am agreeable to negotiate terms to amend my contract."

Board Chairperson Tiffany Johnson responded by saying the seven-member board will hold a meeting to discuss Spurlock's contract. Details will be arranged with board attorney Jeff Reed.

She said the board must provide a 15 day public notice to hold a meeting to negotiate the contract with the director.

"Mr. Spurlock is the only employee of the board," Johnson said after the meeting. "If the director requests a conversation, then we are going to honor that request."

Spurlock earns an annual salary of $166,633 to oversee a district serving about 49,300 students at 50 schools. The director also manages 5,800 employees, and works with contractors for school bus services and substitute teachers.

Virtual School starts under Spurlock

Spurlock has stressed career and technical education opportunities and skill certifications for students. He also persuaded the board to establish the Rutherford County Virtual School in 2020 with plans in place prior to the pandemic. The school offering online instruction had a Dec. 7 enrollment of 433 students.

Johnson also said she agreed with Spurlock's meeting comment about the challenges the district has faced through the pandemic.

"I appreciate all that he’s put into the system," Johnson said. "He’s absolutely right about COVID. Two years ago we entered into a completely different educational environment. We have remarkable staff, resilient teachers, and dedicated parents and community that rallied together to navigate an uncertain situation and persevered."

Johnson said communication is important for all involved with Rutherford County Schools.

"We all need to stay focused on continuing to improve education and make our system the best," Johnson said.

Prior to becoming director in 2018, Spurlock served for about a decade as principal at Oakland High, transforming the once state designated high priority school to a dramatic academic turnaround. Spurlock continued to promote an existing International Baccalaureate curriculum for high achievers at Oakland and stressed CTE offerings, including the establishment of mechatronics — technology combining electronics and mechanical engineering training and certification. Before working at Oakland, Spurlock served as assistant principal at Riverdale High.

