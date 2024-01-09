Bill would strip governor of power to appoint Kentucky Board of Education members

A Kentucky lawmaker wants voters to choose who sits on the state's board of education — a stark departure from the current process where the governor appoints most of its members.

Senate Bill 8 was introduced by Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, this week.

“Each governor since KERA was implemented over three decades ago has leveraged, and some might say abused, their gubernatorial power with the Kentucky Board of Education," Wilson said in a news release. “It’s time we returned the power to the residents of the commonwealth.”

KDE spokesman Joe Ragusa said the board had no comment on the bill at this time.

According to Wilson, board members wield great authority in Kentucky, controlling almost half of the state budget, and an election system would "create a board that truly has the educational best interest of Kentucky kids in mind.”

The Kentucky Board of Education is the governing body of Kentucky's public school system, developing policies and regulations for 171 districts across the commonwealth.

The board also selects the Kentucky Education commissioner — a position that came under GOP scrutiny last year when then-Commissioner Jason Glass defended optional guidance that encouraged teachers to not misgender their students.

Resolutions pushing the Kentucky Board of Education to fire him were filed in both the House and the Senate last year. Glass resigned last July.

The Kentucky Board of Education has 15 members, 11 of whom are appointed by the governor and vote. The other members, the president of the Council on Postsecondary Education, the secretary of the Education and Labor​ Cabinet and a high school student and active elementary or secondary school teacher, serve as non-voting members.

The bill would only change how voting members of the board are selected.

Here's how the proposed elections would work

Currently, the governor appoints 11 board members ― seven members who represent the Supreme Court districts and four who represent the state at large.

Under this bill, two members would be elected from each of the seven Supreme Court districts across Kentucky - creating a 14-voting member body.

These board member would have a four-year term, as is already the case under the current process.

Requirements to be a board member would remain the same ― such as being at least 30 years old and a Kentucky resident for at least three years ― only with the added caveat that they could not have served on a local school board for at least four years.

If passed, the bill would take effect 2026.

