New bill takes aim at stopping spread of AI-generated child porn in Ohio

State lawmakers are looking to protect children from ill-intentioned users of artificial intelligence (AI) with a new piece of legislation.

Senate Bill 217, which was recently introduced in the state senate, targets the spread of AI-generated child pornography, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

“Child pornography has long been outlawed in Ohio, but the unchecked rise of AI has created a gray area for predators to fuel their sick fantasies,” Yost said. “We need to act quickly to protect Ohio’s children by expanding existing child pornography laws to cover artificial intelligence.”

According to Yost’s office, S.B. 217 would:

Make it a third-degree felony to create or distribute “simulated obscene material,” including depictions of minors. Buying or possessing such materials would be a fourth-degree felony.

Require content created by AI to include a distinct watermark, ensuring that viewers can distinguish between real and artificial materials. Removal of the watermark could result in civil action from the Attorney General or private citizens.

Mandate that online platforms and other content hosts take down AI-generated child pornography within 24 hours of being contacted by the Attorney General. A civil penalty of up to $1,000 per day could be levied against those who fail to remove the materials.

Criminalize the unauthorized use of modified or fabricated versions of a person’s voice or likeness for malicious purposes.