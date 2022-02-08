Bill to woo mystery megaproject to Kansas could cost $1.2B. Lawmakers fear it could bust the budget.

Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
·6 min read
A copy of S.B. 347 is held by Rep. Bradley Ralph, R-Dodge City, before the start of Thursday&#39;s House Commerce Committee at the Statehouse.
A copy of S.B. 347 is held by Rep. Bradley Ralph, R-Dodge City, before the start of Thursday's House Commerce Committee at the Statehouse.

A sweeping set of tax incentives designed to lure a mystery company to Kansas in what would be the largest economic development deal in the state's history could cost over $1.2 billion and plunge the state budget into uncertainty, projections released Monday show.

The firm, whose identity hasn't been publicly disclosed, would make a $4 billion investment in Kansas if it were to choose to come to the state. It would bring in 4,000 direct jobs and thousands of indirect positions, according to a Wichita State University analysis.

But projections released Monday by the Kansas Legislative Research Department at the behest of House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, found the state could be in a budget hole as soon as 2026, in part due to the tax incentive package.

The figures assumed legislators approve Gov. Laura Kelly's current budget proposal, which almost certainly won't happen and projections for a revised version of the bill would limit the fiscal damage.

Previously: Kansas Senate approves tax incentive package for mystery business, despite cries of ‘corporate welfare’

But there are concerns the changes made in the House Commerce Committee on Monday could tank the state's odds of getting the project to come in the first place, with legislators starkly divided over whether the entire endeavor is a good idea.

"It could change Kansas forever in a positive way," Rep. Sean Tarwater, R-Stilwell, chair of the House Commerce Committee said. "But what we need to figure out is: At what cost? How far are we willing to go to get this done?"

Legislators fear proposed price tag could bust the state budget

Rep. Sean Tarwater, R-Stilwell, chairs a House Commerce Committee hearing on a bill to create a sweeping set of tax incentives designed to lure an unnamed company to Kansas. The committee approved a revised version of the bill Monday.
Rep. Sean Tarwater, R-Stilwell, chairs a House Commerce Committee hearing on a bill to create a sweeping set of tax incentives designed to lure an unnamed company to Kansas. The committee approved a revised version of the bill Monday.

The bulk of the roughly $1.2 billion price tag stems from a provision allowing the company to claim a credit of up to 15% of their investment, which must total at least $1 billion.

Under changes to the bill approved Monday, that credit would be refundable — meaning the state of Kansas would, in effect, write a company a check for the $600 million credit if they had no tax liability, something unlikely to occur until the facility is up and running.

The proposal would also include a package of incentives for up to five companies that can be designated as suppliers for the major company, including a credit for their investments as well. KLRD estimates that could mean $300 million in credits, assuming a $2 billion investment.

The rest of the cost would from a variety of other goodies, including a provision to refund up to 10% of payroll costs for the major company, as well reimbursing a set amount of training expenses reimbursed per year, for up to five years.

When the dust settles, the state would pay $320,000 per direct job created.

"Looking at these numbers, I would prefer the deal never happen," Rep. Bill Sutton, R-Gardner, said during a House Appropriations Committee hearing Monday.

Boon or boondoggle?: Experts sound alarm as lawmakers attempt to lure mystery megaproject

The Department of Commerce has urged legislators to approve the bill, arguing the state needs to reverse a trend where the state has fallen short in landing 11 so-called megaprojects, which involved investments of over $1 billion.

Those 11 projects had a combined potential investment of $63 billion, according to documents obtained by The Capital-Journal, but it remains unclear how competitive the state was to land them in the first place.

"The reality is there is a race that is on for new investment, and new jobs, and particularly, for these mega projects," Commerce Secretary David Toland said in an interview last month. "This won't last forever. And we have an opportunity to grab these companies now and set our state up for success."

And some legislators are skeptical the projections tell the full story.

"Numbers can be bent to showcase any sort of particular view, right?" Rep. Stephanie Clayton, D-Overland Park, told reporters. "These numbers do not fully tell the tale."

Changes could shrink budget impact — or jeopardize the deal

Rep. Stephanie Clayton, D-Overland Park, chats with Rep. Sean Tarwater, R-Stilwell, as Thursday&#39;s House Commerce Committee comes to order on a bill to create a sweeping set of tax incentives designed to lure an unnamed company to Kansas. The committee approved a revised version of the bill Monday.
Rep. Stephanie Clayton, D-Overland Park, chats with Rep. Sean Tarwater, R-Stilwell, as Thursday's House Commerce Committee comes to order on a bill to create a sweeping set of tax incentives designed to lure an unnamed company to Kansas. The committee approved a revised version of the bill Monday.

Lawmakers did tout a series of changes they believe will limit the damage to the state's bottom line.

That includes spreading the time period where the investment tax credit will be paid out, with the current timeframe now 10 years, rather than three.

But Clayton said it was her understanding that this change would be a deal-killer for the company involved. She added data she had seen indicated the state would have a positive return-on-investment for the project, making any concessions ultimately worthwhile.

"It effectively keeps us from any sort of progress," Clayton said. "It is my understanding they did not want the jobs or the growth or the positive impact for our economy."

Tarwater said the Department of Commerce had not communicated to him that the company would not choose Kansas with the change and framed it instead as a way of keeping guardrails on the entire project.

"We want to make sure that we're receiving some benefit before we start paying out too much," he told reporters.

Under the new version, suppliers would see their potential benefits capped. And a panel of Gov. Laura Kelly and top legislative leaders would need to sign off on any deal before it is ultimately enacted.

And the legislation now specifically outlines conditions where the state could reclaim benefits if certain conditions are not met.

Businesses across Kansas, meanwhile, would see a one-time reduction in the corporate income tax by 1%, a significantly paired down version of what the Senate approved.

The package would be open not just to the company currently considering Kansas but also future major companies who might be lured to the state.

Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, chair of the House Appropriations Committee urged caution given that fact, with legislators arguing that two or three megadeals could torpedo the state budget for the foreseeable future.

"If we're going to open that valley of economic development, we have to be very careful how we do that," Waymaster said.

Research indicates economic incentives don't play a major role in the site selection process. At most, scholars say, the tax breaks can tip the playing field in 25% of all cases — but some estimate they almost rarely come into play.

And projects in other states have fallen short of their job creation and economic investment benchmarks. Some of the state's existing economic development tools have also come under fire, most notably Kansas' STAR Bond program.

Audit: Projects using hotly debated Kansas economic development tool not hitting key benchmarks

The Department of Commerce has urged legislators to approve the package in the next 24 hours, though it remains unclear whether that timeframe is viable.

And despite the concerns, many legislators still believe the project is worth pursuing.

"It is a huge experiment, yes," Tarwater said. "And a very risky experiment."

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Tax bill to lure mystery company to Kansas could cost $1.2 billion

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden threatens: No Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

    Biden says in news conference after Scholz meeting — where both the president and the German chancellor presented a united front — that a new Russian incursion into Ukraine would mean the termination of the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Make You Wildly Rich by Retirement

    January served as a reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. While rapid moves lower in equities can, at times, be unnerving, these periods of heightened volatility represent the price of admission to one of the world's greatest long-term wealth creators.

  • Beloved late actor, Fox News star honored among notable SC public school grads

    A well-known school superintendent from the Midlands is also being honored.

  • ‘We’re doing the best we can.’ Winter weather delays leaf pick-up in Raleigh

    “We can’t control the weather,” said one Raleigh worker.

  • Sydney Sweeney Treats Herself in L.A., Plus, Jennifer Garner, Rachel Brosnahan, and More

    Jennifer Garner busts out the saxophone as she's honored as Harvard's Hasty Pudding 2022 Woman of the Year in Cambridge on Feb. 5. Johnny Knoxville stands in front of costar Chris Pontius' giant 'Pontiusaurus' to promote Jackass Forever in London on Feb. 5. Melissa Fumero and Raiza Licea strike a pose for Spanish Aqui Presents "En Directo!" at The Paramount in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

  • Democrats seek to woo winnable GOP senators on Supreme Court

    Within an hour of the news breaking about Justice Stephen Breyer's intention to retire, GOP Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) got a phone call from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). "He called me ... to assure me that he would make the nominee available to me and that he would provide me with any documents or information that I needed," Collins told The Hill about Durbin's outreach, which she graded as "terrific." The White...

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • This Pro-Trump County Is Carrying Out a Wild Audit of Its Own 2020 Votes

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFor months, fringe groups have been knocking on doors across the country, inquiring about residents’ 2020 votes. But in Otero County, New Mexico, those door-knocks might soon come as part of a nearly $50,000 contract between the county, a conspiracy-peddling tech group, and an even further-right Telegram channel.Otero County is a Republican stronghold in New Mexico. More than 60 percent of Otero voters cast ballots for Donald Trump in 20

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • The battle of the gigantic flatscreen TVs is on: 5 of the best TVs, according to home theater designers and electronics reviewers

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Set makers such as Sony, Samsung and LG are running a race of their own: Who can build the biggest screen with the most dazzling, high-resolution picture and the thinnest frame?

  • GOP cracks emerge, voter fraud suspected, awaiting court rulings

    It’s Monday, Feb. 7, and mark this as the week the distance between the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-led Legislature widened.

  • Black lawmakers blast plans for monument to Justice Thomas

    Georgia’s Republican-controlled Senate voted Monday to erect a monument to conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas after heated debate and objections from several Black senators, one of whom called Thomas a “hypocrite and a traitor.” The monument would be financed by private donations and would be erected somewhere at the state Capitol if the measure were to receive final passage. Statues honoring people at the state Capitol are generally put up after their deaths.

  • Omarosa Says Trump Made a 'Habit' of Tearing Up White House Files — Including One 'Very Bizarre' Scene

    The former Trump aide and Apprentice star has regularly feuded with her old boss since she was ousted from the White House in late 2017

  • WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

    The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, February 7, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Andrew Cuomo feels 'vindicated,' won't rule out another run for office

    Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in a new interview said he feels "vindicated" nearly six months after resigning from office in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, and he is not ruling out another run for office in the future.His comments come after four New York district attorneys have publicly announced that they would not prosecute sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo. A fifth district attorney in Manhattan has also...

  • The Republican Knives Are Out for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

    Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Republicans haven’t lost a statewide election since 2008. They have slapped Democrats around in just about every campaign, even running unopposed for a U.S. Senate seat in 2010 and U.S. House seat in 2020.Now it seems like they’re so desperate for a good fight that they’ve picked several among themselves.Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been riding high in polls in her state, has never lost an election. She served four terms in Congress before being elected governo

  • Trump White House staffers frequently put important documents into 'burn bags' and sent them to the Pentagon for incineration, report says

    A senior Trump White House official told The Washington Post that it was up to them which White House presidential papers were destroyed.

  • Why the RNC's Embrace of Trump and the January Sixers Will Backfire

    It was entirely natural for Washingtonians to have spent a good bit of their weekend gaslighting themselves, questioning whether the Republican National Committee had actually passed a resolution on Friday to censure two House members for participating in the congressional investigation of a failed insurrection plot on Jan. 6 of last year. The RNC voted on Friday to censure Cheney and Kinzinger for accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to join a House panel looking into the events that led to and took place during the siege of the Capitol for the first time since the Brits set fire to it in 1814.