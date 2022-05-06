Billboard Executive News

Julian Holguin is stepping down as president of Billboard after a decade with the company.

“After years of admirable service at Billboard, president Julian Holguin is departing from the organization,” Billboard‘s parent company PMC said in a statement. “His leadership has been instrumental in helping Billboard achieve new heights, and he successfully spearheaded many initiatives across the brand. On behalf of Penske Media and the entire Billboard team, we thank Julian for his service and wish him success in all his future endeavors.”

Billboard will announce new executive leadership early next week.

Holguin joined Billboard in 2012 as vp of brand partnerships and was promoted to senior vp, head of revenue & partnerships in 2015. Prior to his promotion to president in January 2021, he served as Billboard’s executive vp, head of sales and partnerships for MRC Entertainment since 2018.

