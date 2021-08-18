Billboard targeting Gov. Kim Reynolds to be removed after backlash

A hard-to-miss billboard downtown is facing its most vocal opposition by liberals online, despite it being commissioned by a PAC that opposes Gov. Kim Reynolds.

State of play: The billboard along I-235 East and Keo Way was purchased by OPE! PAC and claims Reynolds contributed to the state's 42% increase in abortions under her tenure between 2018-20. (The numbers are accurate via Iowa Department of Public Health data.)

What they're saying: The message is intended to reach independent and swing voters who are heading to the state fair and are unaware of the recent rise in abortions, said Jen Pellant, an OPE! board member.

The purpose is to have a more "honest" conversation and point out that policies supported by Reynolds, like defunding Planned Parenthood, may have contributed to the rise in rates, she said.

Yes, but: Liberal activists condemned the billboard on Twitter, saying it stigmatizes abortions and pushes a "pro-life" narrative by casting it in a negative light.

What's next: Pellant said the PAC listened to feedback and is pulling the billboard down early this Friday.

