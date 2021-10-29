Billboards and yard signs going up urging Bills build stadium in downtown
Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that the state-conducted stadium study will be released in a “few days.”
After reports got out that Gigi Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid, accused Zayn Malik of "striking" her, the former One Direction member released a statement on Twitter.
Henry Winkler plays an art dealer, Joe, who along with his brother and nephew starts investing in the work of an incarcerated murderer.
Sir Paul McCartney admits to sometimes having “imposter syndrome” when he thinks about how a boy from a working-class Liverpool family became a world-famous musician, performer, singer and songwriter. “I still feel like I’m just playing at it.” He describes his life as “some puzzle” in which “every song is part of the solution”.
Fox captured an instantly-memed shot of a bewildered Aaron Rodgers on the ground after getting hit (deemed roughing the passer) on a touchdown pass.
Tom Luckman used to sit on a bench in his backyard, sipping coffee and taking in the view. He and his wife, Sis, live on what used to be Hole 3 of the Signature at West Neck golf course, designed by Arnold Palmer, in the southern part of the city. The Luckmans’ home, in the Villages of West Neck, backs up to the fairway where golfers hit their second shot onto the green. His wife, who had a ...
On 'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik and fans were surprised when Jonathan Fisher lost a recent game to new champion Nancy Donehower.
5-star OT Kingsley Suamataia entered the transfer portal, and Mario Cristobal said he doesn't judge the decision, and just wants to move forward.
Experts are weighing in with their predictions for this weekend, and you have to look hard to find someone picking Penn State against Ohio State.
Check out the top Twitter reactions to Kayla Harrison's women's lightweight title win in the 2021 PFL Championship main event.
Alvin Kamara is thrilled to play with Mark Ingram again, but Brandin Cooks isn't happy to see him go
These Crock Pot chicken wings are the best recipes for your Super Bowl party. For football fans, fall weekends pretty much revolve around the TV schedule—and it all leads up to Super Bowl Sunday. Get the recipe from Delish.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
From August until the end of March, private anglers and commercial fishermen can hunt for Florida spiny lobster.
Joel Quenneville shouldn't have been anywhere near the Panthers' bench on Wednesday.
"In general, I wake up every day with the thought, 'I'm going to get strong and I'm going to live my life," Hamilton tells PEOPLE
Chicago Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane address former teammate Kyle Beach's 'John Doe' revelation on Wednesday.
Jennifer Eakins gives five normally automatic starters to temper expectations for in Week 8. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)
Kuznetsov was down on the ice for some time before returning to action.
The Texans are packing it in on the 2021 season and building for the future, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks appears unhappy about that. Moments after news broke that the Texans are trading veteran running back Mark Ingram to the Saints, Cooks went on Twitter and voiced what appeared to be his displeasure. “This [more]
Twitter reacts to Claressa Shields' first combat sports loss at 2021 PFL Championship.