Biller gets 90 days in jail

Feb. 1—NORWALK — Barbara Biller, 60, will spend 90 days in jail following her court hearing Tuesday.

Biller was sentenced on one count of M-1 vehicular homicide to three years community control, 180 days in Huron County Jail with 90 days suspended, and was given a 5-year driver's license suspension. Biller was remanded to the custody of the sheriff.

Biller pleaded guilty in December to one count vehicular homicide (M-1) in exchange for dismissal of 3 counts of failure to stop after a non-public accident (F-2, F-3, and M-1).

Melanie Joy Lopez, a 3-year-old, was killed July 21, 2020, in a hit-and-run incident.

During her arraignment in August, Biller entered, through her attorney, Douglas Clifford, pleas of not guilty to all four of the charges against her.

She was charged with three counts of failure to stop after a non-public road accident, one a third-degree felony, one a fourth-degree felony and the last a first-degree misdemeanor.

Biller also faced a first-degree misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide, which she pleaded guilty to.

The charges stem from the incident when an unidentified motorist drove through the Norwalk Mobile Home Park on Jefferson Street and struck Lopez, who was playing outside, before leaving the scene.