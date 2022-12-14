Biller pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

Dec. 14—NORWALK — Barbara K. Biller, 60, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count vehicular homicide (M-1) in exchange for dismissal of 3 counts of failure to stop after a non-public accident (F-2, F-3, and M-1).

Biller remains out on bond with sentencing set for Jan. 31.

Melanie Joy Lopez, a 3-year-old, was killed July 21, 2020, in a hit-and-run incident.

During her arraignment in August, Biller entered, through her attorney, Douglas Clifford, pleas of not guilty to all four of the charges against her. She was charged with three counts of failure to stop after a non-public road accident, one a third-degree felony, one a fourth-degree felony and the last a first-degree misdemeanor. Biller also faced a first-degree misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide, which she pleaded guilty to on Wednesday.

The charges stem from an incident on July 21, 2020, when an unidentified motorist drove through the Norwalk Mobile Home Park on Jefferson Street and struck Lopez, who was playing outside, before leaving the scene.