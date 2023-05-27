Billerica Police asking public for help in finding bank robbery suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man who robbed the TD Bank on Boston Road on Friday afternoon, police said.

On Friday, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Billerica Police were notified of a bank robbery at TD Bank, 449 Boston Road, Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said in a statement on Saturday.

An investigation found that an unknown male entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding cash, and then rode away on a bicycle.

No weapons were shown. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as an Asian male with an average build, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, wearing a dark-colored Toyota baseball cap, a dark sweater with the word “Michael” on the right shoulder, and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Billerica Police at 978-671-0900.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

