What Is BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ)'s (STO:BILL) Share Price Doing?

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (STO:BILL), which is in the packaging business, and is based in Sweden, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the OM over the last few months, increasing to SEK127.4 at one point, and dropping to the lows of SEK104.75. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether BillerudKorsnäs's current trading price of SEK105.95 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at BillerudKorsnäs’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is BillerudKorsnäs worth?

Great news for investors – BillerudKorsnäs is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is SEK192.42, but it is currently trading at kr106 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that BillerudKorsnäs’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of BillerudKorsnäs look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 55% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for BillerudKorsnäs. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BILL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BILL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BILL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on BillerudKorsnäs.