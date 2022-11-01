Billie Eilish And Boyfriend's Halloween Costumes Were Certainly A Choice

At 20 years old, Billie Eilish has already won an Oscar and seven Grammys. But that hasn’t stopped fans from worrying about her relationship with 31-year-old boyfriend Jesse Rutherford ― concerns the couple didn’t seem to take too seriously this Halloween.

The “Bad Guy” singer posted a photo of the two on Instagram showing Eilish dressed as a baby and the Neighbourhood singer dressed as an old man. Pop Crave also posted photos of the pair in their controversial get-ups on Twitter.

Eilish and Rutherford were first seen publicly together at a Los Angeles restaurant last month, according to Page Six. They were reportedly seen hand-in-hand the next night at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

Photos of the couple were posted online in 2017, when Eilish was only 15 and Rutherford was 26.

Fans have not been shy about criticizing the age gap. One person tweeted that Rutherford’s band had already released a hit single by the time Eilish was 11 — and that she still can’t legally drink alcohol. Another noted that Rutherford was alive during the presidency of George H.W. Bush.

See more reactions below:

can’t believe billie eilish and jesse rutherford didn’t dress up for halloween — 🌻 (@THISlSMECRYING) October 31, 2022

Oof this just keeps getting weirder and weirder pic.twitter.com/MaSHURkTGS — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// #RENEWSANDMAN⏳🎃🔪👻 (@giselleb1234) October 31, 2022

billie eilish and jesse rutherford dressing as a baby and an old man … pic.twitter.com/7uZh3Jp8Z1 — lauren (@populaurculture) October 31, 2022

