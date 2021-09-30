Billie Eilish debuted a new tattoo of a fairy on her hand. Here are all her tattoos that we know of.

Billie Eilish attends the 2021 "No Time To Die" world premiere. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Billie Eilish has unveiled two tattoos: a fairy on her left hand and a dragon on her right thigh.

The singer's first tattoo was "Eilish" on her chest, though she's never revealed what it looks like.

A roundup of all Eilish's known tattoos, plus the details we have about them, can be found below.

The singer's first tattoo was the name "Eilish" in the middle of her chest.

Billie Eilish at the 2020 Grammy Awards. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Eilish told Rolling Stone that she got her first tattoo on January 27, 2020, the day after she swept the Grammy Awards. At the time, she was 18 years old.

As described by reporter Brittany Spanos, the singer got her own middle name, "Eilish," in an "ornate, gothic font, in the middle of her chest." (Her full legal name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell.)

However, Eilish herself has never debuted the design in public. In an interview with Vanity Fair, filmed in October 2020, she even told fans they "won't ever see it."

She got her second tattoo, a massive black dragon on her right thigh, in November 2020.

Billie Eilish photographed by Craig McDean for British Vogue. Craig McDean/Vogue

Fans first caught a glimpse of Eilish's thigh tattoo in a photo shoot with British Vogue, published in May 2021, though she told Rolling Stone that she got it six months prior.

The ink made its first public appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, where Eilish wore an Oscar de la Renta gown with a thigh-high slit.

She has yet to explain the meaning behind the design, though she previously nicknamed her dream car "Dragon" — a matte-black Dodge Challenger that she got for her 17th birthday.

She debuted a fairy tattoo at the 2021 "No Time to Die" world premiere.

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish at the "No Time to Die" premiere on September 28, 2021. Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

Eilish walked the red carpet with her brother and producer, Finneas O'Connell, at the "No Time to Die" world premiere on September 28, 2021.

Fans were quick to notice fresh ink on the singer's left hand, peeking out from under her sleeve. It appears to be a fairy in all-black ink.

Eilish's left hand was clean while performing at Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021, so it seems safe to assume she got this tattoo sometime in that three-day gap.

