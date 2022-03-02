Billie Eilish says her life 'feels the same' as it did before she got famous, except she doesn't 'have any friends'

Billie Eilish attends the premiere Disney's "Turning Red" on March 1, 2022. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Billie Eilish recently spoke to V magazine about her experience with fame at a young age.

She said there's "no sign that a famous person exists" at her childhood home and life "feels the same."

"Except that I don't have any friends," she added. "Besides the people that I work with."

Billie Eilish recently opened up about rising to fame at a young age.

The 20-year-old musician told V magazine that her life "feels the same" since her debut single "Ocean Eyes" went viral in 2015.

This is largely thanks to her childhood home, which she said hasn't changed in years.

"My relationship with my home has not changed, just like with my parents and my brother," Eilish said. "I think it's a bit jarring for some people who grew up with me or haven't seen me in a long time. [They] come over to see us and see that it's exactly the same. It's as if you walked in here and it's 2003."

The "Happier Than Ever" singer and her older brother, Finneas O'Connell, were raised in the Los Angeles suburb of Highland Park and homeschooled by their parents.

Although Eilish reportedly bought her own house in recent years, which she hinted at in her 2021 single "NDA," she told Rolling Stone that she still spends plenty of nights in her childhood bedroom.

"There's no sign that a famous person exists within 200 feet of this area. I mean, it's really funny. I have to remind myself what my life actually is to the outside world, because I just forget sometimes. My life really, honestly feels the same as it did when I was a child," she told V. "Except that I don't have any friends."

Eilish added: "I mean, besides the people that I work with, who are absolutely my friends — they're actually my best friends."

Eilish's touring band includes her brother, who cowrites and produces her music. She's also joined on the road by her parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell.

Read the original article on Insider