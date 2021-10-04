Billie Eilish Wants Fans To Stop Speculating About Her Sexuality

billie-eilish-lost-cause.jpg

Pop star Billie Eilish has responded to those pesky queerbaiting accusations that have been following her for years.

Earlier this year, Eilish dropped the music video for "Lost Cause" where she sang about how terrible men can be while enjoying an all-female slumber party. The sapphic imagery ignited a hurricane of speculation about the singer's sexuality.

Eilish added flames to the fire when she posted photos from the music video on Instagram and captioned it, "i love girls." Some fans understood it as a coming out, especially since she posted it on the second day of Pride Month. She later shared a picture of her and her boyfriend, Matthew Vorce. While some considered it queerbaiting, others believe Eilish has no obligation to speak about her sexuality, whichever way it swings.

Though she never addressed the drama directly, she commented on it in her recent cover story with Elle Magazine. The 19-year-old says she isn't comfortable with the public constantly picking apart her life.

Eilish is adjusting to fame and shared she hasn't even felt safe in her own home, especially after her address was leaked online and was swarmed by paparazzi. Eilish has faced scrutiny about everything she does, even the way she dresses and dates. "Or my sexuality!" she chimed in. "Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men?"

Is there a world where pop stars can just make music and be left alone?

"I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, 'Hey, pay attention to my life." She has to disconnect from social media to be able to live her life. "All my friends know I don’t wanna see any of [the negative chatter]. When people send me something mean, it hurts my soul."

The public eye is certainly a world Eilish will have to navigate but at the end of the day, a person's attractions are private and she doesn't owe fans a coming out, a label, or even an explanation.