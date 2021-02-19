Billie Eilish wins temporary restraining order against alleged stalker: ‘I worry for my safety’

A man allegedly stalking and threatening Billie Eilish outside her Los Angeles home has been ordered to keep his distance from the superstar singer pending a court hearing next month.

John Matthews Hearle, 23, was served with a temporary restraining order Wednesday not far from the home Eilish still shares with her mother and father, online court records show.

Eilish, 19, filed a petition last week asking for the court-ordered protection.

“For nearly six months, an individual who has identified himself as John Matthews Hearle, a/k/a Adam Lucifer, has harassed and threatened me while he has camped outside a school across the street from my family’s home,” she wrote in a statement with her filing.

The “Ocean Eyes” singer said Hearle stares menacingly at her when she comes and goes and has left “extremely disturbing and threatening” letters on her family’s property.

“You can’t get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me,” one letter attached to the filing reads.

“Every time I drive home I am filled with anxiety fearing that Hearle will be there waiting for me, and he usually is,” she wrote.

Hearle once gestured to her with his hands in the “shape of a heart” and another time with a “throat slitting gesture.”

She said her family now employs a 24-hour security team “due to Hearle’s constant and close presence outside of my home.”

“I worry for my safety and my family’s safety,” she wrote.

A court hearing on her request to make the restraining order permanent has been set for March 4.