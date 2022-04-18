Billie Eilish's HISTORIC Performance at Coachella 2022

The Daily Beast

NBCLess than a year ago, Elon Musk was hosting Saturday Night Live. Now he’s its biggest punchline.“Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for over $40 billion so he can loosen its free speech rules,” Michael Che said this week, before adding, “That’s how badly white guys want to use the ‘N-word.’”For the next few minutes, the “Weekend Update” anchors tore into the richest man on the planet for his bizarre plot to take over Twitter.“Honestly, I don’t understand why Elon even wants to own Twitter,” Col