Billie Lourd: Angry construction worker ‘fires gun’ outside Star Wars actor’s LA home

Louise Hall
·1 min read
(Independent)
Shots have reportedly been fired outside Star Wars actress Billie Lourd’s Los Angeles home following a confrontation between two construction workers, according to a new report.

Law enforcement officials reportedly told TMZ that police responded to shots fired call at the property, which is currently undergoing renovations.

According to the outlet, a construction worker fired a gun following a conflict with another worker, during which one worker was let go.

The unidentified worker was said to have pulled a rifle and allegedly aimed it at the worker before firing it at the ground and fleeing the scene.

It is not clear when the alleged shooting took place.

