Billings-based Meadow Lark Transport closes after 40 years in trucking industry

Earlier this year, WordPress.com owner Automattic acquired a plug-in that allowed WordPress blogs to be followed in the fediverse -- the decentralized social networks that include the Twitter rival Mastodon and others. As a result, it launched version 1.0.0 of the plug-in, allowing WordPress blogs to be followed on Mastodon and other fediverse apps. Automattic announced this morning that the ActivityPub feature is now available across all WordPress.com plans.