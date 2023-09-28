Billings man charged with threatening Tester, Biden

Sep. 27—A Billings man accused of threatening to kill Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and threatening President Joe Biden appeared on an indictment on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Anthony James Cross, 29, pleaded not guilty to threats to injure and murder a U.S. senator and to threats against the president. If convicted of the most serious charge, Cross faces a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. Cross was detained pending further proceedings.

The indictment alleges that on April 17, 2023 in Billings, Cross threatened to assault and murder Tester with intent to retaliate against the senator on account of the performance of his official duties. The indictment further alleges that on April 10, 2023 in Billings, Cross knowingly and willfully made a threat to kill and to inflict bodily harm upon the president, in that he stated in part, "I will personally kill Joe Biden."

The FBI conducted the investigation.