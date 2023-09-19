Billings Mustangs fans enjoy playoff baseball

TechCrunch

Bird Buddy, the startup behind multiple AI-powered smart bird feeders, including the recently announced smart Hummingbird Feeder and Bird Bath, is today launching its latest product -- and it's not another bird feeder. Instead, the company is debuting a new digital product called Bird Buddy Explore, which allows anyone to browse feeds from Bird Buddy cameras around the world, including in locations beyond the continental U.S. like Hawaii, Kenya, Chile and Bhutan. The feature expands Bird Buddy's reach to those who haven't bought the company's feeders, allowing them to enjoy birdwatching, including in locations and habitats beyond their own backyards.