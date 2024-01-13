Billings School District 2 will review library book on Monday
Billings School District 2 will review library book on Monday
Billings School District 2 will review library book on Monday
Aromajoin's Aroma Shooter Wearable is a neckband that shoots up to six types of scents at your face.
At CES 2024, ASUS showed off a new pair of glasses called the AirVision M1 that could be an even more travel-friendly alternative to a portable monitor.
Let’s take a look at the video game promises heading into 2024.
Skip the trip to the doctor with these OTC herpes test kits.
NASA just released its annual global temperature report and, well, 2023 was the hottest year since measurements began in 1880. Additionally, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that 2024 could be even hotter.
The Craftsman V20 Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit, currently on sale at Amazon for $97.99 (34% off), is a stellar option for home DIYers
Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is still operating on orbit, with the company saying there is “growing optimism” that the spacecraft could survive in space longer than the current estimate. The Pittsburgh-based startup has been releasing a series of updates to social media platform X since the spacecraft’s launch in the early hours of Monday morning. Ultimately, those issues revealed a dire fuel leak in the spacecraft’s propellant system.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
The ZenBook 14 OLED shines as one of the first ultraportables with Intel Core Ultra chips, despite its relatively humdrum design. It has a gorgeous screen and it’s primed to tackle AI tasks in the future.
Delta Air Lines looks to reach cruising altitude following the travel industry’s post-pandemic ascension — even after pilot contract negotiations and a calculated capacity restoration effort.
The stories you need to start your day: U.S. strikes in Yemen, the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
It's finally time for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Here's how to watch the much-delayed award show.
Hyundai's India subsidiary has fixed a bug that exposed its customers' personal information in the South Asian market. TechCrunch reviewed a portion of the exposed data that included the registered owner name, mailing address, email address and phone number of Hyundai Motor India customers who have serviced their vehicles at any of the company's authorized service stations across India. In a phone conversation on Thursday, Hyundai Motor India spokesperson Siddhartha P. Saikia said the company would provide a statement.
The Yankees got some much-needed rotation help Thursday.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
Presidential immunity isn’t a myth. It’s just never been applied in anything like the manner Trump is proposing.
This week, the Nets and the Cavaliers say bonjour to Paris!
Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S24 smartphones at the first Unpacked of the year. Here's a look at what to expect, including some of the generative AI features.
The low cost and greater output mean they're not just for TVs and coolers any more.
Microsoft briefly overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company on Thursday.