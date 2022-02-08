Billington Holdings (LON:BILN) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Billington Holdings (LON:BILN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Billington Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = UK£1.8m ÷ (UK£50m - UK£18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Billington Holdings has an ROCE of 5.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 8.9%.

Check out our latest analysis for Billington Holdings

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Billington Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Billington Holdings here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Billington Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Our Take On Billington Holdings' ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Billington Holdings' diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 0.3% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Billington Holdings we've found 4 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

