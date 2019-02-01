Is Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Potentially Underrated?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN), there’s is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Billington Holdings here.

Excellent balance sheet average dividend payer

BILN is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. BILN seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 2.29x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, BILN is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 4.3%.

Next Steps:

For Billington Holdings, I’ve compiled three important aspects you should further examine:

