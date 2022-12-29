Billionaire Adani Says India Will Add $1 Trillion to GDP Every 12-18 Months

94
Malavika Kaur Makol and Muneeza Naqvi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani said credit metrics at his businesses are improving and a deeper understanding of his rapidly expanding conglomerate would allay any concerns around its borrowings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Greatly surprised by the conversations about our debt,” Adani said in an interview with local news channel India Today late Wednesday. “In the past nine years, our profit has been growing at twice the rate of our debt.”

Asserting that the ports-to-power conglomerate is “financially very strong and secure,” the Indian billionaire said that the strong profit trajectory had helped pare the Debt-to-Ebitda ratio to 3.2 from 7.6 in the same time period. That “is very healthy for a large group where most of the companies are in the infrastructure space.”

The first-generation entrepreneur — also the world’s biggest wealth gainer in 2022 — has been on a breakneck expansion spree that includes seeding new businesses as well as a spate of acquisitions. Adani is rapidly diversifying his empire beyond ports and coal-based businesses into green energy, airports, cement, media, data centers and metals. A lot of this growth has been debt-fueled, which has been red-flagged by some credit watchers.

The tycoon also said that his companies now have a broader lender mix. The share of loans from Indian banks has reduced from 86% to 32% in the overall debt portfolio in the past nine years. “Almost 50% of our borrowing is through international bonds,” he said.

Adani, who has often dovetailed his corporate strategy to federal government’s nation-building priorities, is also very bullish on India’s prospects. “This century belongs to India,” he said, elaborating that the country will add a trillion dollars to its GDP every 12 to 18 months within the next decade given its large middle class and young population.

Some of his other comments from the interview:

  • India will emerge as a green hydrogen exporter as the government’s production-linked incentive plan makes the business viable and attractive.

  • The next budget is a great opportunity to address concerns about the global recession.

  • A strong focus on capital expenditure, employment, spending on social infrastructure and social security will help India in facing global headwinds

  • New Delhi Television Ltd., his latest acquisition in the media sector, would remain editorially independent. “NDTV will be a credible, independent global network,” Adani said.

  • Role across business is limited to “formulating strategy, capital allocation and their review,” giving the tycoon time incubate new businesses and look for acquisitions

(Updates with more details on his debt management strategy.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • After presidency, unclear fate for Brazil's brash Bolsonaro

    Jair Bolsonaro told supporters that the future could only bring him three possibilities: arrest, death or a second term as Brazil’s president. Bolsonaro's oft-cited motto is “God, Family, Country,” and as president he handed more power to the armed forces and loosened gun restrictions. Personal items were spotted being removed, especially art given as gifts by supporters – including life-size wooden sculptures of Bolsonaro and a motorcycle.

  • U.S. oil ends near unchanged as refineries restart after winter storm

    The U.S. oil benchmark ended near unchanged Tuesday as U.S. refineries temporarily closed last week by a brutal winter storm came back online. Oil was lifted earlier in the session on optimism about Chinese demand as the country said it would drop quarantine requirements for incoming travelers, and after a brutal U.S. winter storm forced the temporary closure of several Texas refineries. Also, Russia banned the sale of oil and oil products to countries that participate in a price cap on the country’s crude exports.

  • Pelé nears 1 month in hospital with no sign of improvement

    One of Pelé's daughters said Wednesday she and her family are enduring moments of sadness and despair as the 82-year-old Brazilian soccer great's hospitalization nears one month. The three-time World Cup winner's cancer has advanced and doctors at Albert Einstein hospital recently said he's under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” Pelé was admitted to the Sao Paulo facility on Nov. 29.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Sees Gain in East; Austria Warns of Blackout

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s economy may grow next year, and this year’s inflation may be less than expected, according to the head of the central bank, who cited the nation’s resilience in the face of Russia’s campaign to destroy energy infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests f

  • ‘Spare’ Widely Expected to Be “More Inflammatory” Than Netflix Docuseries

    The 416-page book hits shelves two weeks from today.

  • Amazon's plastic packaging was reportedly found thousands of miles away at illegal dump sites in India

    Plastic packaging has been found to release noxious odors at waste sites and can emit toxic chemicals into the air after they are burned.

  • Ukraine seizes property of Russian oligarch Usmanov worth almost US$54m

    With the aid of the materials provided by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the court has seized the property of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov worth UAH 2 billion [US$54 million]: the issue of transferring the property to the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets is being considered now.

  • FSB poison developer who regrets Russian aggression fired by Kremlin

    The Kremlin have dismissed Colonel-General Eduard Chernovoltsev, who was in charge of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) NII-2 research institute where poisons are being produced in a secret laboratory.

  • Ukrainian military strikes airbase on Russian soil over holiday weekend, killing three: report

    The Russian Defense Ministry said three of its service members were killed but no planes were damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian air base over the weekend.

  • Are 'Hush Trips' The New Work and Travel Trend In 2023?

    What are hush trips and why will they be one of the most popular travel trends in 2023?

  • Joan Collins, 89, poses in leopard-print bathing suit on Christmas day

    Former "Dynasty" star Joan Collins, 89, poses in leopard printed bathing suit on Christmas day

  • Domestic demand drives growth in Russian factory activity in Dec -PMI

    Domestic demand more than made up for falling export sales to drive growth in Russian manufacturing in December, a survey showed on Thursday, leading to the fastest monthly rise in job creation in the sector in over 21 years. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased in December to 53.0 from 53.2 in November, but was still above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. "Higher production levels were linked to another monthly upturn in new orders and the acquisition of new customers," S&P Global said.

  • Nuclear weapons not soldiers are Britain’s best investment, says former policy director

    Britain needs to focus on nuclear weapons not soldiers, a former director of nuclear policy has said.

  • Here's My 2023 Stock Pick -- and Advice That's Perhaps More Important

    I'll give you my bet for the year, but let me warn you that no good investor just decides on Jan. 1 to hold a stock for a year with no safeguards. This is what they do instead.

  • The Outfits in 'Glass Onion' Upstage Chris Evans' 'Knives Out' Sweater

    The costume designer on swapping knits for getaway fits for Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr. and more in Netflix’s latest Knives Out mystery.

  • One of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s capital now has its first metro rail, a Japanese-funded project that aims to ease commuting in one of the most congested cities in the world. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaSouthwest Chaos Is Told-You-So Moment After Warnings on

  • Battle for control of Ukrainian city rages on

    Russian forces attacked cities in eastern and southern Ukraine Tuesday as they try to claim the city of Bakhmut. Russian President Vladimir Putin told state TV he is ready to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with everyone involved, and accused Kyiv of refusing to talk. Ian Lee has more.

  • Why did an SC man get a $1 million bond for allegedly stealing cigarettes?

    The municipal court judge who assigned William Wilson a $1 million bond on charges of armed robbery and burglary, where Wilson is accused of stealing “tobacco products” from gas stations and convenience stores.

  • China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease

    China says it will resume issuing passports for tourism in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday. The announcement Tuesday adds to abrupt changes that are rolling back some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls as President Xi Jinping's government tries to reverse an economic slump. Rules that confined millions of people to their homes kept China’s infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth.

  • Watch: Memorial service for Ukrainian soldier

    STORY: Yezhov’s brother, Viacheslav Yezhov, said in a Facebook post that Volodymyr died on December 22. The commander of the unit, in which Yehov served, said on Facebook that Yezhov died near Bakhmut, an eastern Ukrainian stronghold where fighting has lasted for five months.Mourners, including relatives, soldiers, guards of honour and Kyiv residents, filled the cathedral, laying flowers on Yezhov’s coffin before it was wrapped in a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag.