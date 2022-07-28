Billionaire Adani’s Shadow Bank Plans IPO as Soon as 2024

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Baiju Kalesh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gautam Adani
    Indian businessman

(Bloomberg) -- A non-bank lender backed by Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, is planning to raise at least 15 billion rupees ($188 million) in an initial public offering in Mumbai that could take place as early as 2024.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Adani Capital’s first-time share sale will offer about a 10% stake in the shadow bank and target a valuation of around $2 billion, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

“If you are listed then your ability to raise incremental capital is higher,” Gupta said in an interview in Mumbai, where the lender to farmers and small and medium-sized businesses is based.

A small player in the country’s finance sector despite sharing a chairman with one of India’s biggest conglomerates, Adani Capital is looking to capture more of the market for loans from 300,000 rupees to 3 million rupees using technology.

“We are not a fintech company, but a credit company which is leveraging technology to acquire or underwrite customers more effectively,” said Gupta. The lender uses a direct-to-customer distribution model and 90% of the business is self-generated, he said.

Gupta joined up with Adani in 2016 after two decades in banking at firms including Nomura Holdings Inc. and Rothschild & Co., most recently serving as Macquarie Group Ltd.’s head of India investment banking.

The Indian tycoon’s financial unit launched in 2017 and has started small, reporting net income of about 163 million rupees in the year ended March 31, 2021, according to its 2020-2021 annual report. That’s still a jump from the previous year, when the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the country’s shadow banking crisis.

The firm has 154 branches in eight states and about 60,000 borrowers, said Gupta, who owns a minority stake in the company. It currently looks after about 30 billion rupees of loans, he added, and pegged the gross non-performing assets at about 1%. “My plan is to double the loan book every year,” he said.

(Updates with Gupta’s stake in Adani Capital in the last paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the range of the loan size in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Should We Be Cautious About Mainstreet Equity Corp.'s (TSE:MEQ) ROE Of 9.0%?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Energy Prices in Europe Surge After Russia Slashes Gas Flows

    In one of Moscow’s most drastic moves to date, state-owned supplier Gazprom halved the flow of gas through the Nord Stream pipeline, sending European gas prices as much as 14% higher.

  • I won't impose a windfall tax despite record profits for energy firms, says Liz Truss

    Energy firms should not be hit with a windfall tax despite raking in huge profits, Liz Truss has said.

  • Stock Market Today-7/28: Stocks Edge Lower Ahead Of GDP Data; Apple Earnings In Focus

    GDP data will likely ignite another recession debate, while markets sift through a puzzling Fed rate hike and brace for crucial June quarter earnings from Apple after the close of trading.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) By 34%?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Landstar System, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTR ) by taking...

  • In energy-starved South Africa, whites-only town basks in solar power

    Most of South Africa is wallowing in endless power cuts, but a remote whites-only farming town in the country's sun-drenched centre is close to producing enough electricity to be self-sufficient.

  • Futures fall on Meta, Qualcomm forecasts ahead of GDP data

    Fears of runaway inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening biting into economic growth have spooked markets ahead of the Commerce Department's advance second-quarter GDP report, which will however, still show that the economy was losing momentum. A Reuters survey of economists showed GDP growth likely rebounded at a 0.5% annualized rate last quarter, following a negative reading for the first three months of the year.

  • India Wants to Open Up For Lithium Mining in Batteries Quest

    (Bloomberg) -- India is seeking to change laws to allow private miners to extract lithium, the key ingredient for batteries used for electric vehicles and energy storage, as the nation aims to be more self-sufficient in green technologies. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got

  • Alibaba’s Gains From Primary Listing Plan Wiped out in Two Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Euphoria surrounding Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s primary listing plan has evaporated in just two sessions, as focus shifts to the firm’s earnings announcement due next week.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Kim Jong Un Says He’

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip ahead of GDP data

    Stock futures pointed to losses at Thursday’s open as Wall Street awaited fresh data on U.S. economic activity and another round of earnings from tech giants.

  • Powell Signals More Hikes Coming, While Markets Detect Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Chair Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve will press on with the steepest tightening of monetary policy in a generation to curb surging inflation, while handing officials more flexibility on coming moves amid signs of a broadening economic slowdown. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 Relief

  • Qualcomm forecast falls short on weakening handset sales; Samsung agreement extended

    Qualcomm Inc. shares fell in the extended session Wednesday after the chip maker lowered its forecast because of weakening handset sales, the company's largest business segment, but focused on the long term with an extended deal with Samsung Electronics Co.

  • Activision's Microsoft Deal Discount Offers a 'Call of Duty' to Investors

    In January, Microsoft announced its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard in an all-cash offer of $95. Six months later, with a yawning discount in ATVI's stock price to Microsoft's offer, MoffettNathanson upgraded ATVI to an "Outperform" on Monday, hopeful the deal will be approved. From a risk/reward perspective and a reasonable take on the FTC approval process, Moffett makes a convincing case that the shares are unduly discounted at 20% and worth a speculative buy.

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Qualcomm (QCOM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.50% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Barclays latest global bank ensnared in U.S. 'Whatsapp' probes

    Barclays joined a host of European banks feeling the pinch of a U.S. regulatory probe into breaches related to the use of messaging apps such as Whatsapp, setting aside $200 million to cover the costs in half-year results on Thursday. U.S. regulators have been cracking down on the use of personal communications platforms by bank staff to discuss potentially market-moving matters with clients, with the issue gaining urgency since the COVID-19 pandemic led to more bankers working from home. Regulators require finance companies to keep a record of vast swathes of staff communications to deter and uncover infringements such as insider trading.

  • Qualcomm Earnings Outlook Dented by Smartphone Demand Woes

    The mobile-phone chip supplier issued a muted sales outlook for the quarter, reflecting slowing consumer appetite for smartphones.

  • Futures Dip as Fed Rally Stalls; Earnings in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks struggled to hang onto gains on Thursday as investors considered the prospect of a slower pace of Federal Reserve monetary tightening and turned their attention to the busiest day of the earnings season as well as key economic data.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers S

  • Democrats Manchin, Schumer agree on $430 billion tax, drugs, energy bill

    U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he has reached a deal with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on a bill to increase corporate taxes, reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost of prescription drugs. Manchin has often been a roadblock to President Joe Biden's policy goals, including those specifically addressed in the bill.

  • Trump and Pence give very different speeches in Washington, D.C.

    Former President Donald Trump focused on crime and immigration in his first speech back in D.C. since he left office, while former Vice President Mike Pence spoke about conservatism and the future. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and CBS News political director Fin Gomez join "Red and Blue" to discuss.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.