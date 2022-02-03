Billionaire Agarwal Weighs Vedanta Merger With India Unit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Baiju Kalesh and Dinesh Nair
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Anil Agarwal
    Businessman

(Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal is considering a potential merger of his commodity empire’s indebted holding company with cash-rich listed unit Vedanta Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The tycoon has held preliminary discussions with prospective advisers about the idea of combining his closely-held Vedanta Resources Ltd. with Mumbai-traded Vedanta Ltd., the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The potential deal follows a global commodities boom that’s fueled a rally in Vedanta Ltd. shares and almost doubled its market capitalization in the past year to about $17 billion. Deliberations are still at an early stage, and there’s no certainty Agarwal will decide to pursue a transaction, the people said.

Agarwal didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for Vedanta said there is “no plan” to merge Vedanta Resources with Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta Resources has already been raising its stake in its unit through an open offer and share purchases from the market after a failed takeover attempt. As of December it owned almost 70% of Vedanta Ltd., up from about 50% in October 2020. It had about $11.4 billion of net debt as of Sept. 30, according to a corporate presentation.

The holding company was the first Indian business to list in London back in 2003, before Agarwal, 68, took it private 15 years later when his Volcan Investments Ltd. bought out minority investors as part of efforts to streamline the group’s structure. Vedanta Resources also owns a 79.4% stake in Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines, which has been under provisional liquidation since May 2019 and the matter is still the subject of court cases and arbitration proceedings.

Billionaire Commodities Dealmaker Gets Squeezed by Rising Rates

Vedanta Ltd. said in December that it intends to unlock value with options including separately listing its aluminum, iron and steel and oil and gas businesses. The board has formed a panel to evaluate the plan, it said in a filing. The Press Trust of India reported last week that the company will outline details by end-March.

Subsidiaries of Vedanta Ltd. include Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Bharat Aluminium Co., Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. and Electrosteels Steel Ltd., according to the corporate presentation. In December, Hindustan Zinc said it would pay $1 billion as interim dividend.

Vedanta Ltd. had cash and equivalents of about 252 billion rupees ($3.4 billion) as of Dec. 31, according to company filings. Profit surged more than fivefold to 46.2 billion rupees in the three months through September, followed by a 26% year-on-year increase in the quarter ended December.

Agarwal, a former scrap metals trader, rose to become a commodities magnate through a series of ambitious acquisitions. He has a net worth of about $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

(Updates with subsidiaries and dividend in eighth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Exchange Volumes Surge as India Introduces 30% Tax on Crypto

    Indian crypto exchanges experienced a surge in trading volume after Finance Minister announced a 30% tax on crypto transfers at the budget session.

  • Late Earnings Sink Tech After Stocks Close Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A slew of disappointing tech earnings after regular trading ended overshadowed what will go down as the biggest four-day rally for U.S. stocks since November 2020. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedLate Earnings Sin

  • Barn Find Car Collection Up For Sale

    If you’re interested, you better move fast…

  • Vodafone CEO Focuses on Deals in U.K., Italy, Spain and Portugal

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc is hunting for mergers in the U.K., Spain, Italy and Portugal, according to Chief Executive Officer Nick Read. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedLate Earnings Sink Tech After Stocks Close Higher:

  • JD.com Founder Donates More Than $2 Billion in Stock

    Richard Liu, the founder and CEO of JD.com, is the latest Chinese billionaire to make a sizable donation to charity amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on China’s tech sector.

  • Saudi Arabia’s Elm Draws $57 Billion in Institutional Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- A digital security firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund drew about $57 billion in orders from institutional investors, in the latest sign of strong demand for share sales in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on

  • Byju’s Aims for SPAC Merger Agreement Within a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s most valuable startup, the online education provider Byju’s, is in negotiations with at least three special-purpose acquisition companies and is aiming to unveil plans to go public via a merger with one of them in three to four weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause Ne

  • Gold Holds Near $1,800 After Data Show U.S. Shedding Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced and the dollar pushed lower after a report showed companies in the U.S. unexpectedly shed jobs last month.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedLate Earnings Sink Tech After Stocks Close Higher: Markets Wr

  • Deutsche Bank Hires Credit Suisse’s Trio to Woo Saudi Ultra-Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has poached three wealth managers from Credit Suisse Group AG in pursuit of ultra-rich clients in Saudi Arabia as the German lender strengthens its global private banking franchise.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain

  • Why Shoes Were a Big Story in Capri’s Standout Third Quarter Earnings

    Capri Holdings Ltd. shares jumped 7% on Wednesday after fiscal third quarter earnings beat estimates after a healthy holiday season.

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • SeaWorld makes $3 billion-plus offer to buy Ohio-based theme park company

    The unsolicited offer comes as SeaWorld reported an increase of more than 11 million park guests in the third quarter of 2021.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Risks $24 Billion Wealth Wipeout After Meta Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg could see $24 billion erased from his personal fortune, among the biggest one-day drops in wealth ever, after Meta Platforms Inc.’s fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $100,000 If I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    I've come to accept the fact that a simpler portfolio is not only easier but more profitable in the long run.

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.