Billionaire Arnault’s ‘Les Echos’ Editor Exits, Raising Independence Worries

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Bernard Arnault’s Les Echos newspaper is losing its editor-in-chief, and the publication’s journalist guild has raised concerns over the owner’s role in that move.

Nicolas Barré is leaving his position after 10 years at the helm of France’s main business daily and will pursue other opportunities within the parent company, Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien said in a statement Wednesday on Twitter. Arnault, the world’s richest person, said in the statement he was “very happy” Barré would remain in the group.

Les Echos’s Society of Journalists (SDJ) said in a statement it was “impossible for the SDJ not to wonder about the link between this departure and the publication these last few weeks of several articles that the shareholder might have disliked,” and “in these circumstances, the SDJ worries about the existence of threats to the newspaper’s independence.”

Reporters are pointing to two articles, according to people familiar with the matter. Last month, Les Echos published a story about LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, the luxury conglomerate controlled by Arnault, being raided in 2019 by the French tax authorities. Another article was a review of a book critical of French billionaire Vincent Bollore, who controls media conglomerate Vivendi SE — Bernard Arnault is a shareholder of Lagardere SA, another media group in the process of being acquired by Vivendi.

Some reporters are planning to go on a “byline strike” starting from noon Thursday, removing their names from stories.

Arnault’s interest in media assets has prompted some observers to conclude that he’s attempting to buy political influence. Other titles include Le Parisien, an influential daily covering the capital and national news.

Pierre Louette, the general manager of the group, confirmed Barré’s departure to the newsroom on Tuesday and denied he was forced out, according to the SDJ statement. Louette and Barré didn’t respond to requests for comment. A representative for LVMH declined to comment.

--With assistance from Angelina Rascouet.

