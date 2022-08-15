Billionaire Behind Big Nickel Short Plans to Sell Steel Assets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alfred Cang
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xiang Guangda
    Founder of the Tsingshan Group

(Bloomberg) -- Tsingshan Holding Group Co., the nickel giant owned by billionaire Xiang Guangda, is in advanced talks to sell some of its stainless-steel assets in Indonesia to China Baowu Steel Group Corp. as part of a strategic review, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

State-controlled Baowu, the world’s biggest crude steel producer, is likely to acquire controlling stakes in some integrated production lines owned by Tsingshan at Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park in Central Sulawesi province, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The talks started in April, and the assets for sale include production plants of stainless steel and nickel pig iron. A deal could be worth $3 billion to $4 billion, one of the people said, adding that the terms could change. The two sides have already agreed on several key terms and are currently discussing details such as operations and sales after the acquisition, the people said.

Xiang shot to prominence recently after his bets that nickel prices would fall caused a historic squeeze on the London Metal Exchange earlier this year. The decision to sell some of his Indonesian assets was triggered in part by Xiang’s rethinking of his company’s future during the short squeeze, when he faced billions of dollars in mark-to-market losses, said the people. A deal with Baowu would strengthen ties with one of China’s largest state-owned commodity producers while still allowing Tsingshan to retain substantial exposure to the steel business.

A representative for Baowu declined to comment in an email, while Tsingshan didn’t respond to multiple requests seeking comment.

A successful transaction would boost Baowu’s annual stainless-steel production capacity to over a combined 13 million tons by adding 1 million tons in Indonesia, according to Bloomberg’s calculation based on the company’s existing capacity and the plants that they’re in talks to acquire.

Baowu has ambitions of raising stainless steel output to 15 million tons by end-2023 and to 18 million tons by end-2025, via jointly-owned mills with Chinese local and overseas companies. Its operations span western Xinjiang to eastern Shandong to southern Guangdong in China.

Baowu has also become China’s biggest stainless steel maker through a series of acquisitions in a consolidation push backed by the Chinese central government. It took over Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co. in 2020 and has bought controlling stakes in other smaller Chinese domestic rivals over the past few years.

China is the world’s biggest stainless steel producing and consuming country, thanks to rapid economic growth in the past few decades that buoyed demand for everything from anti-corrosion equipments to home appliances to tableware. Self-made entrepreneurs like Xiang contributed to the surge in supplies by tapping a new method of making the alloy using laterite ores starting around 2000, which also cut production costs. Stainless steel is traditionally processed from refined nickel and carbon steel.

Xiang, known as “big shot” in Chinese commodity circles, attained fame for his audacity in placing big derivatives bets on nickel prices, but his shorts went spectacularly wrong amid an unprecedented price spike in the metal in March. Eventually, he walked away from the crisis as nickel prices fell after a series of measures taken by his banks and the London exchange. Xiang also told executives that his company had the support of the Chinese government, even though there was no clear evidence of intervention by authorities or state-owned enterprises to bail out of trouble.

Read: Tycoon Whose Bet Broke Nickel Market Walks Away a Billionaire

Tsingshan’s decision to sell the Indonesian assets to Baowu was also made after years of close business ties with Chinese major steelmakers, the people said, adding that teaming up with Baowu is likely to bolster Tsingshan’s position and help ease cash-flow pressures, they added.

To be sure, Tsingshan will still retain its dominance in Morowali with more than 3 million tons of annual capacity left to itself after a sale, while Baowu will still be dependent on Tsingshan’s management in the industry park. As an early explorer of the site, Tsingshan has been a host in nickel-focused Indonesia for dozens of investors who followed later, including Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and Chinese battery metals maker GEM Co.

In the event of a deal, Baowu won’t be the only investor in Tsingshan’s industrial empire. Taiwanese metals fabricator Walsin Lihwa Corp. announced a deal to acquire 29.5% of a Tsingshan facility in Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park for $146 million earlier this month, following another similar deal involving a $200 million investment.

Xiang has been diversifying and expanding his businesses in recent years with a steel mill in Africa and a lithium plant in the South America. Ruipu Lanjun Energy Co., a Tsingshan unit that produces batteries for electric vehicles is seeking to list in Hong Kong this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Recovery Faces a New Hurdle as Record Buybacks Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- An end to corporate America’s record stock-buying spree is giving equity bulls one more thing to worry about.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaJPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Best Buy Co Inc. all paused buy

  • NHS cyber attacks hit record levels in four in five trusts after Russian invasion

    Four in five NHS trusts have faced record levels of cyber attacks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, data show.

  • Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine

    A United Nations-chartered ship loaded with 23,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain destined for Ethiopia has set sail from a Black Sea port.

  • Face The Nation: Fitzpatrick, McCaul, Tyab, D'Agata, Carvalho

    Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the GOP urging for Republicans to "reserve judgment" on FBI's Trump search, the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan, the Taliban's grip on Afghanistan 1 year after U.S. withdrawal, the war in Ukraine enters a dramatic new phase and L.A. superintendent discusses how he's addressing teacher shortage.

  • Aussie, kiwi sink as China's recovery falters; yuan eases on surprise rate cut

    The Australian and New Zealand dollars retreated from near two-month highs on Monday after a new batch of dissappointing data from China, a key trading partner, while the yuan weakened following a surprise rate cut. The greenback edged higher as traders continued to hawkish comments by Federal Reserve policymakers' against signs that U.S. inflation may have peaked. The onshore yuan eased to a one-week low of 6.7620 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 6.7430, after the People's Bank of China unexpectedly lowered borrowing costs on medium-term policy loans and a short-term liquidity tool for the second time this year.

  • McDonald’s races to hire over-50s as companies seek to lure retirees back to work

    McDonald’s has kicked off a recruitment drive to hire more over-50s, amid a scramble by businesses across the country to fill jobs with retirees.

  • Banks Offer to Facilitate Russian Bond Trades, Reuters Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Major Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc. are offering to facilitate trades in Russian corporate debt and government bonds, according to Reuters.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuria

  • Time to question Russia’s imperial innocence

    President Vladimir Putin has successfully mobilized a sense of militant patriotism in the Russian public to wage war in Ukraine.

  • Why the Stock Market Rally Could Be the Real Thing

    The chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research says the positive technical action of the past few weeks could mark "the beginning of sustainable moves."

  • How a Young French Designer Makes Tables That Look Like He Captured the Ocean

    Julien Lagueste's designs blend birch and resin to create one-of-a-kind furnishings.

  • Peak Inflation? Not So Fast.

    It makes sense that investors would celebrate the easing of prices. But it may be too early to pop the Champagne.

  • Letters to editor: Democrats' bill; growing population issue; intelligence agencies

    Letters include being thankful for bill that will help all; the population's effect on climate change; and how intelligence agencies are the ones who protect America.

  • Asian shares mixed after China cuts key rate, Japan GDP up

    Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China's central bank cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy expanded at a faster pace in the last quarter.

  • Public Pension Systems Join Those Stung by Crypto Crash

    Among the investors who bet on cryptocurrency over the past year are pension funds that manage public workers’ retirement savings. A Quebec pension fund made a $150 million equity investment in Celsius Network LLC last fall. A $5 billion retirement fund serving Houston firefighters said last October it had put $25 million into bitcoin and ether.

  • Alibaba, ByteDance Share Details of Prized Algorithms With Beijing for First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s internet giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. have shared details of their prized algorithms with Beijing for the first time, an unprecedented move aimed at curbing data abuse that may end up compromising closely guarded corporate secrets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices F

  • Factbox: The three major issues bedevilling talks on reviving Iran nuclear deal

    Iran insists the nuclear pact can only be salvaged if the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) drops its claims about Tehran's nuclear work. In June, the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors overwhelmingly passed a resolution, drafted by the United States, France, Britain and Germany, which criticised Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites.

  • Gold Drops With Fed Rate Path and China’s Slowdown in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold dropped -- following four straight weeks of gains -- as investors assessed the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s tightening path and on more signs China is struggling to recover.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates Chi

  • Nasdaq bull market? A history of head fakes says it’s too early to celebrate.

    The Nasdaq on Wednesday met widely used criteria for the start of a bull market. History shows there's reason to be skeptical.

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    These real estate investment trusts have trounced the broader markets so far this year. But both look to still be solid buys for income investors.

  • Deadly multi-car crash on Highway 29 closes northbound lanes

    Napa Police say California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene, just north of George F. Butler Memorial Bridge, first and transported a victim to the hospital via helicopter. Officials say another victim was pronounced dead at the scene, two other victims were taken to a nearby hospital, two others were uninjured.