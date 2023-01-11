Billionaire Birla’s Aluminum Firm to Sell First Bond in Decade
(Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s flagship metals company is returning to the bond market after a decade-long hiatus, looking to raise funds to meet regulatory requirements.
Most Read from Bloomberg
US Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health Fears
Brady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing Wipeout
Apple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From Samsung
Microsoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT Creator
Hindalco Industries Ltd. is looking to sell a bond for as much as 7 billion rupees ($86 million), according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. If the transaction goes ahead, it would the firm’s first bond sale since 2012, Bloomberg-compiled data show.
Regulators in India require large companies to meet 25% of their annual funding requirements by issuing bonds, a policy designed to deepen the market.
Hindalco’s board approved a proposal to raise as much as 10 billion rupees through bonds, loans, debentures and other securities in November. Managing Director Satish Pai said at the time that approval to raise funds through notes was to fulfill regulatory requirements.
Bloomberg first reported on the bond deal earlier this week. The company would seek bids Jan. 17 for 14-month bonds, according to people familiar with the matter, who aren’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
America’s Aggressive Chip Strategy Forces China Into a Corner
The Great American EV Battery Revolution Might Finally Be Here
Death of Easy Money Creates Financial Upheaval Around the Globe
Google and Meta Are Losing Their Grip on the Digital Ad Market
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.