Billionaire Brexiteer Dyson Sparks Accusations of Hypocrisy after Moving UK Headquarters to Singapore

British appliance maker Dyson Ltd has announced that it is moving its headquarters from its home country. Dyson which is 100% owned by founder Sir James Dyson, will be relocating to Singapore.

This is a blow to the UK government as it comes at a time when uncertainty over Brexit is becoming a key concern for British businesses. The billionaire founder of Dyson was one of the prominent backers of Brexit.

Decision Made with Eye on Growth Prospects in Asia

According to Dyson’s CEO, Jim Rowan, the move was unrelated to Brexit but was purely driven by business reasons, per the BBC: