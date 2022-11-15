Billionaire Cannon-Brookes Backed to Overhaul AGL’s Board

David Stringer
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes had four nominees appointed to the board of utility AGL Energy Ltd., boosting his ability to pressure one of Australia’s top polluters into a faster shift away from fossil fuels.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Investors voted in favor of all candidates proposed by the Atlassian Corp. co-founder’s Grok Ventures, three of whom had been opposed by the Sydney-based company’s existing directors. Holders also approved new plans to exit coal power by 2035 -- a decade earlier than previously proposed -- prompted by the climate activist’s pressure.

The appointments add further drama to a months-long struggle over strategy at Australia’s largest emitter of Scope 1 greenhouse gases after a takeover attempt by Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. was rebuffed, plans for a demerger were abandoned and key managers exited, including the chief executive officer and chairman.

“The board of an Australian-listed company has been transformed by shareholders over its handling of climate risks,” Brynn O’Brien, executive director of advocacy group the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, said in a statement. “This is both a victory for shareholders and a scathing indictment on those who spent years destroying shareholder value by delaying the inevitable in the face of an escalating energy transition.”

AGL shares rose as much as 0.9% during early trading hours in Sydney before paring gains. They’ve advanced about 25% this year after four consecutive annual losses that saw the company’s value plummet.

The company had supported the billionaire’s nomination of Mark Twidell, a former Tesla Inc. energy executive, though advised holders to reject former Energy Security Board chair Kerry Schott, CSR Ltd. director Christine Holman and ex-Pacific Brands Ltd. Chief Executive Officer John Pollaers.

Votes cast in advance of an annual meeting Tuesday were sufficient to ensure all four nominees would be elected, AGL’s chair Patricia McKenzie told investors.

Cannon-Brookes, one of Australia’s richest people, became the 185-year-old utility’s top shareholder in May and has argued that setting an earlier date to shutter coal plants would encourage additional investments in clean-energy projects and also help bolster profitability.

“AGL can make a material difference in reducing the nation’s carbon footprint,” and has acted on feedback from investors to revise its plans, McKenzie told the meeting. While the utility is Australia’s largest carbon emitter, the company is also a top private investor in renewable energy and operates one of the biggest portfolios of renewable and battery assets, she said.

Smart money is following “an absolute wall of opportunity” in the energy sector and companies that curb emissions faster are likely to unlock moe value, Brookfield vice chair Mark Carney said in a Bloomberg Television interview last week. The fund is leading an A$18.4 billion ($12.3 billion) offer to acquire AGL’s rival utility Origin Energy Ltd. and ramp up investments in renewables.

(Updates to add share price in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia central bank stuck with smaller hike as wary of falling house prices

    Australia's central bank expects to raise interest rates further over the period ahead but stuck with a smaller hike this month partly due to concerns of falling housing prices hurting consumer spending and the value of acting consistently. Minutes of the Nov. 1 policy meeting out on Tuesday showed the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Board again considered hiking either by 25 basis points or 50 bps to return inflation to its 2-3% target range, but the arguments for a smaller hike prevailed. The RBA Board noted rates had already risen by 275 basis points since May to a nine-year high of 2.85% and much of that had yet to feed through into mortgage payments.

  • Mexico vows to double renewable energy capacity by 2030

    Mexico has pledged to deploy a further 30 gigawatts in renewable energy capacity by 2030, the nation's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, as America's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter works with the United States to meet new climate goals. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard traveled to Egypt to attend the COP27 climate summit, where he met with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and over the weekend presented Mexico's plans to invest some $48 billion in developing renewable energy.

  • A hacker stole $400M from FTX this weekend. Here’s what we know so far

    On Friday night, news began to filter in that hundreds of millions of dollars were flowing out of FTX wallets.

  • Been a long time since the Jets were ahead of both the Bills and Patriots

    The Jets are ahead of both the Bills and Patriots for the first time in a long time in the AFC East

  • Druckenmiller Reloads on Amazon as Family Offices Weather Tumult

    (Bloomberg) -- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office reloaded on Amazon.com Inc., adding a $102 million position in the third quarter after selling its entire $199 million stake in the prior three-month period.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, La

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried begins posting cryptic messages as crypto scandal continues

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the man at the heart of a crypto scandal worth billions of dollars, has begun posting cryptic tweets. Mr Bankman-Fried was until recent days the chief executive of FTX, a crypto trading platform. It was among the world’s biggest companies, and he amassed a huge amount of wealth through his ownership of the business.

  • Philippines lower house approves bill taxing single-use plastics

    The Philippines' lower house of Congress approved on Monday a measure that would slap taxes on single-use plastics, in step with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's commitment to tackle ocean pollution. A tax of 100 pesos ($1.75) would be levied on firms for every kilogram of single-used plastics that they produce or import, the bill said, and it would rise by 4% annually starting in 2026 to discourage usage and protect the environment. Roughly 80% of global ocean plastic comes from Asian rivers, and the Philippines alone contributes a third of that total, according to a 2021 report by Oxford University's Our World in Data.

  • The Waltons: World’s Richest Family Trims Exposure to Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The investment firm that manages the Walton family’s fortune decreased its holdings in emerging-market funds and US municipal bonds, while adding new stakes in Snowflake Inc. and Verve Therapeutics Inc.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Lame

  • 'Senseless acts of violence': Authorities identify bodies of 4 University of Idaho students

    Classes at the University of Idaho were canceled Monday after four students living off-campus were found dead Sunday in Moscow, Idaho.

  • Buffett Bets $5 Billion on Chipmaking With New Stake in TSMC

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., disclosing its holding in the world’s leading chipmaker as part of its portfolio changes in the last quarter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO P

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals 5 stocks he bought last quarter - after slashing his portfolio to a single holding

    Burry's new bets on the likes of Qurate Retail and Charter Communications lifted the value of his portfolio from about $3 million to over $41 million.

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

    Bitcoin outflows from exchanges by investors big and small climbed with the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire, Glassnode figures show.

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • COVID-Denying Medical Group Implodes Over Founder’s Extravagant Spending

    mpi34/MediaPunch/IPX via APWhen employees at leading COVID pseudoscience group America’s Frontline Doctors tried to log in to work last week, they found themselves locked out of their email accounts. The nonprofit quickly fell into factions, with employees holding rival Zoom meetings to plot who would take over the group.The organization’s exiled founder, Dr. Simone Gold, tried unsuccessfully to gain access to a private Zoom call, only to find herself stuck in a waiting room. In internal emails,

  • Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

    The token is the first big victim of the abrupt implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    The rocky conditions in today's rising-interest-rate environment put these two stocks at risk for dividend cuts.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.