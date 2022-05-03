Billionaire Cannon-Brookes to Seek Stake in Australia’s AGL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Brumpton and David Stringer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mike Cannon-Brookes
    Australian businessman

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes bought 11% of AGL Energy Ltd. and will oppose the utility’s plan to demerge its retail and power generation assets under a proposal that would keep coal-fired plants running for decades.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The acquisition makes the Atlassian Corp. founder’s Grok Ventures the largest AGL shareholder, his personal office said in a statement. The stake cost about A$650 million ($460 million), according to Bloomberg calculations.

“The demerger makes no sense, or cents,” Cannon-Brookes said in a message posted to Twitter. “We believe it destroys value for everyone -- shareholders, employees, Australia and the planet.”

AGL, formed in 1837, rejected two takeover approaches earlier this year from a consortium including Cannon-Brookes and led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc., insisting it can create more value by separating its power generation and electricity retailing businesses.

The utility’s shares fell as much as 2.6% by 10:55 a.m. Tuesday in Sydney.

AGL’s board remains committed to implementing the proposed demerger by the end of next month, and to achieving “a responsible transition of Australia’s energy system,” the utility said in a Tuesday statement. Grok had not contacted AGL before buying the shares, the company said late Monday.

Cannon-Brookes, who had planned with Brookfield to accelerate AGL’s transition away from coal and achieve net-zero emissions about a decade earlier than current targets, will vote against the demerger proposal at a meeting scheduled for mid-June, he said in a letter to the company’s board.

“The chances of a demerger going ahead now will be significantly lower,” said Jamie Hannah, deputy head of investments and capital markets at Van Eck Associates Corp., which owns the utility’s shares. “There’s already an underlying feeling among investors that they don’t want the demerger to go ahead, this will play into that.” Van Eck will study more details before deciding how to vote, he said.

Sydney-based AGL’s plan risks destroying shareholder value, and the proposed generation business Accel Energy will be “at significant risk of becoming a stranded asset given its meaningful coal exposure,” Cannon-Brookes said.

AGL is Australia’s largest emitter of scope-one greenhouse gas emissions and “the demerger will entrench a position that is inconsistent with limiting climate change,” Cannon-Brookes said in the letter.

Under AGL’s plans, Accel would aim to shutter its coal operations by 2045 or earlier, the company said in a Monday filing. Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield had pledged to deliver a A$20 billion transition plan to close down the assets faster and replace them with cheaper renewable energy.

Global Infrastructure Partners will become a 49% partner in AGL’s A$2 billion investment vehicle intended to help Accel transition its coal-fired power plants to low-carbon sites, AGL said in a separate statement Tuesday.

(Updates with share price in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin: Buffett, Munger Redouble Their Attacks; Evangelists Smile

    The battle of words between Warren Buffett and his sidekick Charlie Munger against crypto evangelists around bitcoin is escalating.

  • Brookfield Weighs Takeover of Data-Center Firm Switch

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is exploring a takeover of data-center operator Switch Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke ‘Finest Hour’ in Speech to KyivThe alterna

  • Bitcoin Lethargic as May Starts, Though Month Could Prove Pivotal

    The largest cryptocurrency is up 1.3% so far in May, a month where returns historically have averaged 27%. But at least one analyst suggests the price could still drop as low as $32,000.

  • Shale Explorers Diamondback, Devon Boost Payouts Over Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale drillers Diamondback Energy Inc., Devon Energy Corp. and Coterra Energy Inc. are boosting dividends while keeping oil output flat despite pleas from President Joe Biden to increase supplies and help take some the edge off of inflation.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks F

  • EU Plans to Court Africa to Help Replace Russian Gas Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will seek to step up cooperation with African countries to help replace imports of Russian natural gas and reduce dependence on Moscow by almost two-thirds this year.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evo

  • Musk’s Grand Vision for Twitter Faces Reality Check in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- For all the furor about which way Elon Musk might tilt U.S. political discourse after getting the keys to Twitter Inc., his biggest challenges may emerge across the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke ‘Finest H

  • PayPal Helped Spur EU Antitrust Complaint Against Apple Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. helped spur a formal antitrust complaint against Apple Inc. and its iPhone payments system by raising concerns with the European Commission, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkra

  • Dow makes 612-point turnaround as Nasdaq leads rebound in final hour of trading

    U.S. stocks rally in the final hour of trading Monday as investors saw signs that the bond-market selloff has exhausted itself for the time being.

  • Luis Arraez, Twins agree at $2,125,000, avoid arbitration

    Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Sunday to a one-year contract worth $2,125,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for June 10. The agreement for the infielder/outfielder was at the midpoint of the $2.4 million he had asked for and the $1.85 million the Twins had offered. Arraez is hitting .299 with one home run and seven RBIs in 21 games this season.

  • Square Enix to sell 'Tomb Raider' to Sweden's Embracer

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese gaming company Square Enix will reduce its developer presence in the West with the sale of the studios behind franchises "Tomb Raider", "Deux Ex" and "Thief" to Sweden's Embracer Group for $300 million. The latest of a series of deals in the video games industry, the sale announced on Monday includes studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, affects 1,100 employees and is expected to close in the July-September quarter. Square Enix, whose major franchises include "Final Fantasy" and "Dragon Quest", said the proceeds will be used to invest in areas such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and the cloud.

  • Euro zone factory output growth stalled in April - PMI

    Euro zone manufacturing output growth stalled last month as factories struggled to source raw materials while demand took a knock from steep price increases and fears about the economic outlook, a survey showed. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, coupled with renewed COVID-19 related lockdowns in China, have exacerbated supply chain bottlenecks and left factories struggling and forward looking indicators in the survey did not point to an imminent turnaround. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a 15-month low of 55.5 in April from March's 56.5, just above below an initial "flash" estimate of 55.3 and still comfortably above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • Climate activist gains 11% of Australia's AGL Energy, to vote against company split

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Mike Cannon-Brookes, a tech billionaire and climate activist, said he has gained an 11.28% interest in Australia's AGL Energy, a move that follows the company's rejection of a $3.8 billion takeover offer he made with Brookfield Asset Management. The off-market purchase by Cannon-Brookes' Grok Ventures is aimed at blocking a plan by the country's biggest power producer and polluter to split into two companies - a plan that Cannon-Brookes called "flawed" in a letter to AGL's board. "As a result, we intent to vote every AGL share we control at the relevant time against the demerger, and will actively encourage all AGL shareholders to do the same," he said in the letter which was released to media.

  • Wikimedia Announces an End to Crypto Donations after a 3-Month Debate

    Wikimedia joins a growing list of foundations banning crypto donations over environmental concerns. In April, the Mozilla foundation banned PoW donations.

  • Citi in 'active dialog' to sell Russia consumer business, CEO says

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Citigroup Inc is in "active dialog" to carry out the sale of its Russia consumer business that it announced a year ago, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said on Monday. "We’re selling our consumer and our commercial banking franchise on the ground there, and we’re in active dialog around that," Fraser said in a Bloomberg Television interview at the Milken Institute Global Conference. Investors have been worried that the sale was in limbo because of economic sanctions western nations have imposed to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    It's easily the most obvious reason, but needs to be stated all the same: There's an opportunity cost in owning dividend stocks that you don't actually need dividend payments from right now. Take consumer goods powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) as an example. Except, easy-to-own growth stock Alphabet nearly tripled in value during that same five-year stretch.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]