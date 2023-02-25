Billionaire Chinese owner of Newport Wafer Fab was handed jail sentence over alleged stolen trade secrets

James Titcomb
·3 min read
Newport Wafer Fab - Crown Copyright
Newport Wafer Fab - Crown Copyright

The founder of the Chinese company that owns Britain’s biggest microchip plant was once handed a 17-month jail sentence over allegations he acquired stolen technology, The Telegraph can reveal.

In 2005, Zhang Xuezheng, known as Wing, was sentenced to a year and five months, according to local reports, following charges of buying trade secrets from ZTE, the Chinese technology giant.

Mr Zhang is the founder of Shanghai-based Wingtech and the chief executive of Nexperia, a Dutch subsidiary that acquired semiconductor plant Newport Wafer Fab in 2021.

Nexperia’s £63m acquisition of the Welsh factory has stoked fears of technology being transferred to China. Grant Shapps, the Business Secretary, ordered Nexperia to sell its majority stake in the facility on national security grounds in November.

The company is seeking a judicial review that could see it retain control of the plant.

A spokesman for Nexperia said the company was “aware of old press reports about a dispute in China” but said it was “later resolved allowing Mr Zhang to do business freely”.

According to the Chinese Procuratorial Daily, Mr Zhang recruited staff at ZTE, his former employer, to acquire technical secrets and develop rival products at three companies he had set up in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

A district court in Shenzhen sentenced Mr Zhang and his two co-conspirators to prison and handed him a 50,000 yuan (£6,000) fine.

More recent local profiles of Mr Zhang, whose net worth is estimated at $1.3bn by Forbes, point to gaps in his career history between 2004 and 2006, when he set up Wingtech.

Wingtech has become a major supplier to electronics companies and its shareholders include Chinese state-backed investors.

The company bought Nexperia, a Dutch chipmaker, in 2018. Mr Zhang was later appointed chief executive of the subsidiary.

Nexperia acquired Newport Wafer Fab in 2021 after the plant fell into financial difficulties.

After lengthy and delayed reviews, Mr Shapps used national security legislation to order Nexperia to sell the 86pc of Newport Wafer Fab it acquired in 2021. Nexperia has said it is shocked by the decision and has denied influence by the Chinese state. It has sought a judicial review and a ruling is expected later this year.

Western countries have gradually introduced controls on semiconductor technology being sold to China amid growing concerns about its use for surveillance or military purposes, and fears that local expertise and capacity is being hollowed out.

Drew Nelson, the former owner of Newport Wafer Fab, is believed to be seeking financial backing to buy back the facility.

Nexperia said: “Nexperia is aware of old press reports about a dispute in China that took place 20 years ago between Wing Zhang (now aged 48) and his previous employer, China’s state-owned ZTE Corporation, after he had left to start his first company. The dispute was later resolved allowing Mr Zhang to do business freely.

“Wingtech Technologies acquired Nexperia in 2019, after approval by the Foreign Direct Investment authorities in the relevant jurisdictions. Wing Zhang is founder and CEO of Wingtech (established in 2006) and currently owns approximately 15pc of Wingtech.”

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken to tout U.S. engagement on trip to former Soviet Central Asia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will tout the benefits of cooperation for Central Asian nations with deep ties to Washington's adversaries Russia and China during a visit next week, the top State Department official for the region said on Friday. Blinken will travel to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and meet with counterparts from all five Central Asian countries that used to be ruled from Moscow and have strong trade links with Beijing, ahead of a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi on Wednesday. In Central Asia, Blinken will "be looking to draw a line under how our engagement is different from the engagement of Moscow and Beijing," said Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs.

  • Government backs down on Holy Island fishing ban

    Controversial plans to ban fishing on the Northumberland island of Lindisfarne have been scrapped.

  • Moroccan singer convicted of rape in Paris, gets 6-year term

    A court in Paris convicted Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred of rape and assault charges Friday and sentenced him to six years in prison. The 37-year-old Lamjarred, who is famous on the Arab pop music scene, had been trial on charges of aggravated rape and assault since Monday. Lamjarred denied the allegations of rape and assault.

  • Nigerian soldiers patrol ahead of election, land borders shut

    ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigerian authorities started moving sensitive voting materials under armed guard to polling units across the country while soldiers patrolled potential hot spot states and land borders were shut ahead of Saturday's national election. Widespread insecurity is a major concern for voters who will elect new lawmakers and a president to succeed Muhammadu Buhari, who is not allowed to contest again after serving eight years. In the northern Kano state, commercial capital Lagos and the southeastern Anambra state, which is in the grips of separatist and gang violence, soldiers were on the streets less than 24 hours before polls open.

  • Taiwan says 'Fab 4' chip group held first senior officials meeting

    The U.S.-led "Fab 4" semiconductor alliance of Taiwan, the United States, Japan and South Korea held its first video meeting of senior officials last week focused on supply chain resilience, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. The United States last September convened the first meeting of the working group, colloquially called "Fab 4" or "Chip 4", to discuss how to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain, after a global chip crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Former NYC corrections union chief convicted of bribery wins early prison release

    A federal judge on Friday said the once-powerful former head of New York City's correction officers union should be released from prison early after serving more than one-third of a 58-month sentence for bribery. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan said it would be "unjust" to keep Norman Seabrook behind bars for his full term after the sentence of co-defendant Murray Huberfeld, who co-founded the hedge fund firm Platinum Partners, was reduced to 13 months from 30 months. Seabrook, 63, the former head of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association, has spent 21 months in prison after unsuccessfully appealing his August 2018 conviction.

  • Florida man pleads guilty to supporting IS extremist group

    A Florida man accused in 2020 of plotting terror attacks in the U.S. and acquiring an arsenal of weapons has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State extremist group. Mohammed Al-Azhari, a 25-year-old U.S. citizen, also agreed Thursday to accept an 18-year prison sentence during the plea hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony Porcelli in Tampa federal court. Al-Azhari admitted in court papers that he scouted potential terrorism targets in the Tampa Bay area, sought to acquire multiple weapons and pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State.

  • 'The chances of Ukrainian soldiers returning to normal life are ruined - many are technically blind'

    After serving as a Brigadier in the British Army for 30 years, Tom Ogilvie-Graham, 62, now manages an ophthalmic organisation, the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS), which has raised nearly €3 million in equipment and medical supplies in order to aid the Ukraine war effort.

  • A Democratic Nebraska lawmaker vowed to filibuster every bill so the GOP-led legislature couldn't ban abortion and limit transgender health care: 'I want to annoy you'

    "This is how the session is gonna be," Nebraska state senator Machaela Cavanaugh told local outlet KMTV.

  • Traveler buried his gold and never returned — then volunteer found it 800 years later

    The searcher-in-training stumbled on the find near a Viking-era trade center in Germany.

  • Could a urine test detect pancreatic and prostate cancer? Study shows 99% success rate

    A simple urine test could detect pancreatic and prostate cancer with up to a 99% rate of accuracy, says a new study from the Korea Institute of Materials Science. Other experts weigh in.

  • Single blood test picks up prostate cancer in 100 per cent of cases

    A new blood test for prostate cancer could be the most accurate yet, sparing tens of thousands of men from invasive procedures.

  • Apple Watch ban: Here’s what happens next

    An extensive legal battle is brewing after the Biden administration declined to veto an International Trade Commission (ITC) import ban on the Apple Watch. The ITC ruled in December that Apple infringed on wearable heart monitoring technology patented by California startup AliveCor. Apple currently uses an electrocardiogram sensor in question in its high-end Apple Watch…

  • Widow of Euless police detective files lawsuit against drunk driver, bartender, Fuzzy's Taco

    The widow of Euless police detective Alex Cervantes filed a lawsuit Thursday against the drunk driver who crashed into her husband, the bartender who allegedly over-served him, the taco shop where the drinks were sold and General Motors.

  • Trump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case Tossed

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas judge has tossed out a disciplinary case against attorney Sidney Powell, finding state bar regulators failed to present enough valid evidence to keep alive claims that she violated ethics rules by filing frivolous post-election lawsuits.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500Apple Makes Major Progress

  • Trump seeks to dismiss rape accuser Carroll's second defamation claim

    Donald Trump on Thursday urged a federal judge to throw out the writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation claim in the second of her two lawsuits against the former U.S. president, who she says raped her in the mid-1990s. Trump said his post was "clearly about" and merely repeated his formal response to the first lawsuit, and was therefore covered by "absolute litigation privilege" under New York law, dooming the defamation claim.

  • Judge tosses attorney ethics case against Trump ally Sidney Powell

    A Texas judge has thrown out disciplinary charges that state regulators filed last year against pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, finding "numerous defects" in the evidence presented. The State Bar of Texas Commission for Lawyer Discipline sued Powell last March, claiming she "had no reasonable basis" for filing lawsuits challenging U.S. President Joe Biden's victories in key battleground states in the 2020 presidential election. But Judge Andrea Bouressa, of Collin County District Court, said in a decision dated Wednesday that she had difficulties finding evidence that the state bar tried to cite in the case.

  • ‘South Park’ Lawsuit: Warner Bros. Discovery Sues Paramount Global Over Licensing Dispute

    HBO Max’s parent company has filed a lawsuit that accuses Paramount Global of reneging on parts of the $500 million licensing deal set in 2019 for the streaming rights to episodes of “South Park.” The suit, filed Friday in New York state Supreme Court, asserts that Paramount breached the contract by steering “South Park” specials […]

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Files Lawsuit Against Paramount Over ‘South Park’ Streaming Rights

    WBD has accused Paramount Global of breaking the terms of a 2019 licensing deal that put the Comedy Central series on HBO Max.

  • Sing Sing prison officers accused of assaulting 26 incarcerated people. What to know

    Sing Sing prisoners were allegedly stripped down to their underwear and beaten with fists, boots and batons in November, a lawsuit claims.