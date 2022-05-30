Billionaire’s Climate Activism Forces U-Turn at Top Polluter

(Bloomberg) -- A key Australian polluter has yielded to a billionaire campaigner in one of the most aggressive and successful moves by a climate activist to overturn a corporate strategy.

AGL Energy Ltd. abandoned a plan to split its retail and power-generation assets -- and said its chief executive officer and chairman will exit -- after pressure from technology tycoon Mike Cannon-Brookes, who became the utility’s largest investor this month to hasten efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

The firm’s proposal would have seen Australia’s biggest electricity generator run its coal-fired plants for another two decades, and anticipated the power business would not hit net zero emissions until about 2047.

Cannon-Brookes has argued that the coal plants should be closed far sooner, and that splitting AGL in two would destroy value and give the new companies less ability to pursue a quick transition to cleaner energy. AGL is Australia’s largest emitter of scope-one greenhouse gases.

Shareholders had sent an “emphatic message” that AGL “needs to be kept together to take advantage of the economic opportunity presented by decarbonization,” Cannon-Brookes’ Grok Ventures investment arm said in a statement, confirming it will seek board seats.

Read more: How Australia Is Transforming Grids Away From Coal Power

The technology tycoon, who has used his wealth and social media following to lobby lawmakers and Elon Musk on climate action, earlier this year joined a failed takeover approach for AGL led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. He resumed his campaign this month by taking control of about 11% of the Sydney-based utility, plunging the company into new turmoil.

CEO Graeme Hunt and Chairman Peter Botten will leave their posts, along with two other board members, AGL said Monday. The company will also launch a strategic review, consult with investors including Grok and listen to “any new approaches from third parties regarding alternative transactions,” it said.

AGL, formed in 1837 as the Australian Gas Light company, also indicated it could accelerate an exit from coal.

The decision highlights renewed attention being given to the pace of climate action in Australia following the vote into power last week of a new government -- and a slew of emissions-focused independent lawmakers -- that has vowed to end decades of inaction by one of the world’s highest per-capita emitters.

Read more: Australia Finally Gets Its Decisive Climate Change Election

It also builds on activist fund Engine No. 1’s surprise success last year in having three climate-conscious directors voted onto the board of Exxon Mobil Corp., and Enkraft Capital’s move to force German energy giant RWE AG to hold a vote on a spinoff of its brown coal operations.

AGL had intended to ask holders to vote next month to approve the creation of AGL Australia, a retailer with more than 4 million energy customers, and Accel Energy, which would operate the aging fleet of coal plants and develop capacity in renewables. The firm expected its final coal plant to close between 2040 and 2045.

“Shareholders are increasingly expecting companies to do more to drive a timely, equitable and orderly transition to a low-carbon future,” said Debby Blakey, CEO of Health Employees Superannuation Trust Australia, one of the country’s largest pension funds and an AGL investor that opposed the demerger.

AGL declined as much as 4.6% in Sydney trading Monday and has plunged by more than two-thirds from an April 2017 high.

“The current board of AGL wasted 18 months on the demerger, and five years of underinvestment in renewable energy,” said Harriet Kater, Climate Lead Australia at the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, a shareholder activist group. “New leadership must be brought in to take the company forward.”

Cannon-Brookes most famously demonstrated his interest in accelerating clean energy in 2017 when he challenged Tesla Inc.’s Musk to install 100 megawatts of battery power within 100 days to help solve an energy crisis in South Australia. Musk took up the offer, won the bet, and helped spark a rush of giant battery projects.

He’s also backed plans to create one million jobs in renewables in Australia, banded with other activists to push BHP Group on climate, and is a key investor in a A$30 billion ($21.9 billion) project to export solar power from Australia’s Northern Territory to Singapore via an undersea cable.

AGL aims to report to shareholders on its review in September and will provide an update on progress with its next earnings results, it said.

(Updates throughout with comment, details)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.