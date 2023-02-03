Billionaire Cohen builds stake in Nordstrom, urges board shakeup

FILE PHOTO: The outside of the Nordstrom flagship store is seen during a media preview in New York
Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·3 min read

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen is building a large stake in Nordstrom Inc and plans to push the upscale retailer to shake up its board as its performance has lagged behind rivals, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Cohen, who built his fortune by co-founding online pet retailer Chewy Inc and cemented it with investments in videogame retailer GameStop and Apple Inc, would like to replace at least one director on Nordstrom's 10-member board, the people said.

He appears to be taking aim at Mark Tritton, who chairs the compensation committee and has served as a director since 2020. Cohen has privately called Tritton, a former chief executive of Bed Bath & Beyond, "conflicted and unqualified," said the people, who were not permitted to discuss the private negotiations. Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to file for bankruptcy, Reuters reported this week.

Investors cheered Cohen's reported involvement at Nordstrom by sending the stock price up 25% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Nordstrom shares have dropped roughly 55% over the past five years, and ratings agency Fitch again downgraded the company last month, saying that its "operating trajectory has been weaker than most retailers."

"While Cohen hasn't sought any discussions with us in several years, we are open to hearing his views, as we do with all Nordstrom shareholders," a company representative said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Cohen's stake in Nordstrom.

Cohen is now one of the company's top five non-insider shareholders alongside investment firms BlackRock and Fidelity, the people familiar with his stake said.

Tritton was ousted as Bed Bath & Beyond's CEO as part of a management shakeup in June just a few months after Cohen had taken a stake in the home goods retailer and criticized it for an "overly ambitious" strategy, for overpaying executives and failing to reverse market share losses.

As possible replacements on the Nordstrom board, Cohen has identified executives with experience at retail and e-commerce companies, the people said. Cohen would like to reach a deal with the company without resorting to a proxy fight, the people said.

The window to publicly nominate directors at Nordstrom closes on Feb. 17, according to proxy materials.

Canada-born Cohen, 37, has a net worth estimated at $2.5 billion. He made a splash in the investing world two years ago when he joined the board of GameStop, igniting a frenzy in the stock price that turned the video retailer into a "meme stock" backed by retail investors.

Nordstrom was founded by the Nordstrom family, and insiders still own roughly 30% of the stock with brothers Erik and Peter serving as chief executive officer and president, respectively. They also have board seats. Cohen has met with family members in Seattle, where the company is headquartered, and has expressed admiration for the company's customer service, the people said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lavanya Ahire; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Investor Ryan Cohen takes stake in Nordstrom - WSJ

    He is looking to engage with Nordstrom's management about a targeted board refresh that he believes can support cost-cutting efforts as sales decline, WSJ said, adding that he is one of the top-five nonfamily shareholders of the company. Cohen wants to replace at least one director at Nordstrom, with an eye on former Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Chief Mark Tritton, who chairs the compensation committee and whom Cohen views as conflicted and unqualified, the newspaper said.

  • Ryan Cohen Takes Stake in Nordstrom

    The activist investor plans to urge Nordstrom to refresh its board and replace the former CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond as a director.

  • DeSantis Seeks Tax Cuts, Pay Hikes in $115 Billion Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for tax cuts and pay increases for state employees in the coming year’s budget as revenue surpasses forecasts. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion FortuneHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismDeSantis, a Republican who’

  • Amazon still grasping for success with supermarkets, CEO says

    Amazon.com Inc, the online retailer long feared to disrupt the grocery sector, believes it has fallen short. The company has paused expansion of its Fresh supermarkets and cashier-less convenience stores until it finds the right recipe for success, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Thursday, in a rare appearance on the company's quarterly results call. What the company needs is a distinctive store format that's doing well financially before embarking on a major expansion, a formula Amazon hopes to find this year, he said.

  • Living near a 'food swamp' may increase stroke risk among adults 50 and older

    Research Highlights: Living in “food swamps” – areas with a higher density of fast food and junk food options rather than healthy food options – may increase stroke risk among those ages 50 years-old and older. Researchers hope to raise awareness...

  • NATO chief wants more 'friends' as Russia, China move closer

    China's growing assertiveness and collaboration with Russia pose a challenge not only to Asia but also to Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday as he sought stronger cooperation and more “friends” for NATO in the Indo-Pacific region. Stoltenberg said China is increasingly investing in nuclear weapons and long-range missiles without providing transparency or engaging in meaningful dialogue on arms control for atomic weapons, while escalating coercion of its neighbors and threats against Taiwan, the self-ruled island it claims as its own territory. “The fact that Russia and China are coming closer and the significant investments by China and new advanced military capabilities just underlines that China poses a threat, poses a challenge also to NATO allies,” Stoltenberg told an audience at Keio University in Tokyo.

  • This Major Retailer Could Pose a Threat to Walgreens and CVS, and It's Not Walmart

    One way for companies to bring more traffic to their stores is to provide services that customers can't get from an online retailer like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which could otherwise easily steal sales away from brick-and-mortar shops. Healthcare could provide such an opportunity, with CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) making moves in recent years to make it easier for customers to take care of common health issues at their pharmacies rather than having to go to a primary care provider. Big-box retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has gotten into the mix and has begun offering healthcare services at some of its stores.

  • Adani Debate Rejected in Indian Parliament, Causing Uproar

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s parliament was adjourned for the day after pandemonium broke out when the upper house chair rejected opposition lawmakers’ demand for a debate on tycoon Gautam Adani’s tussle with a US short seller. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHong Kong to Gi

  • Qualcomm stock falls after forecast misses, CEO says inventory issues will persist

    Qualcomm Inc. shares fall in the extended session after the chip maker forecast that inventory clearance would persist in the first half of the year, while its outlook fell just short of the consensus.

  • Amazon’s Slowing Cloud-Computing Sales Expected to Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. tempered a recent feel-good period for investors by reporting that consumer demand remains soft and sales in its lucrative cloud-computing division will continue to slow through the year. The shares fell in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Hong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to R

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether

    “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • Is This Stock's 8% Dividend Yield Due for a Cut?

    If you're investing in a stock with a dividend that yields 8% or more, you should be careful and take a close look at its business. While monster-sized payouts may look attractive, the danger is that they may not end up lasting.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Gautam Adani Started Last Week as Asia's Richest Man. Now, He's Not Even India's

    The Indian tycoon's fortune slipped below Mukesh Ambani's following a report that accused Adani Group of fraud.

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • Some Salesforce employees just found out they're part of the 10% layoff announced last month

    When Salesforce announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce last month, you might have assumed that meant that everyone who was affected was informed at that time. With social media flush with people talking about Salesforce layoffs today, the company says these are part of that original announcement, but some folks are learning about their fate today. CEO Marc Benioff reportedly telegraphed that the sales group could be targeted, telling employees in a company meeting last month that remote workers weren’t as productive as folks in the office, and that half the sales team accounted for 96% of the revenue, suggesting that the other half accounted for just 4%.