Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TipRanks
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets.

In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and volatility as the key factors.

"In Q2, market volatility increased materially with wild swings in sentiment and factors, which we expect to continue throughout Q3. The backdrop for risk assets remains constructive – financial conditions are loose, fund flows are healthy, savings rates are high, and policy is broadly supportive," Loeb wrote.

Loeb added, "While valuation always matters, our analysis is more focused today on business quality, differentiation, innovation, disruption and market structure. This contrasts with our previous focus as an event-driven fund on using 'events' (spinoffs, recaps, mergers, etc.) as opportunities to find 'cheap' stocks."

It’s an interesting background to keep in mind as we look at two of Loeb’s recent stock buys. According to the TipRanks database, these are Strong Buy choices, with unanimous approval from the Wall Street analyst corps. Let’s find out what else makes them so compelling.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

We’ll start in the medical industry, where Zimmer Biomet, first established in 1927, is a med tech provider with a portfolio of digital and robotic technologies used in diagnostics, joint replacements, data gathering and analytics, and more. The company has rebounded quickly from the COVID-low of 2Q20, based on revenues and earnings.

In the most recent quarterly report, for 2Q21, the company showed $2.03 billion at the top line, well above the $1.86 billion average of the last 8 quarters. Revenue in Q2 was up 12.9% sequentially, and 69% year-over-year. EPS, which came in at 67 cents, was down 28% sequentially – but was up dramatically from the $1 per-share loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenue and EPS both came in above the analyst consensus for the quarter.

Loeb was clearly impressed by Zimmer, as his firm took a new position in the stock – to the tune of 800,000 shares. This holding is worth over $116.36 million in current levels – hardly chump change, even for a $17 billion hedge.

Wall Street’s analysts have also been showing the stock some love. Among the bulls is Needham analyst Mike Matson who rates ZBH a Strong Buy along with a $202 price target. The analyst, therefore, expects the stock to climb ~40% over the coming months. (To watch Matson’s track record, click here)

“We believe that ZBH had been gaining recon share in recent quarters, so at this point we attribute the weaker 2Q21 results to market turbulence and variability by geography and product subcategory as opposed to a change in competitive dynamics. Management continues to believe the procedure volume backlog remains large but now expects this to take longer to work through. We still believe that ZBH can reach, and sustain, mid-single digit revenue growth and drive increased margin improvement,” Matson wrote.

Matson’s view on ZBH is hardly an outlier, as the stock has no fewer than 13 positive reviews set in recent weeks – for a Strong Buy analyst consensus. The shares have an average price target of $192.69 and trading price of $145.46, suggesting an upside of ~32% for the next 12 months. (See ZBH stock analysis on TipRanks)

AES Corporation (AES)

The second Loeb pick we’ll look at here is AES, a major generator and distributor of electrical power. This company, based in Arlington, Virginia, has a world-wide footprint, with power generation facilities and distribution in 15 countries. Electricity is a vital commodity, and even with the pandemic-induced recession last year, the company saw $9.66 billion in total revenues. Along with solid revenues, the company’s stock is up 38% in the last 12 months.

AES reported earnings in-line with estimates for 2Q21, at 4 cents per share. While low, this was up from the 22-cent per share net loss reported in Q1, and the 13-cent per share loss reported in the year-ago quarter. At the top line, revenue was reported at $2.7 billion, for a 21% yoy gain, and beating the estimates by over 11%.

Looking ahead to coming quarter, AES reported that it has retired 1.1 GW of coal-powered generation in Chile, and has contracted to replace that power with 2.3 GW was renewable energy. In addition, the company has signed 1.8 GW worth of new power purchase agreements. This puts the 2021 total of PPAs at 2.9 GW year-to-date. The company’s PPA backlog now stands at 8.5 GW. Finally, AES has received regulatory approval at its Ohio and Indiana utilities, a step that will allow progress on planned new investments worth over $2 billion – and will grow the company’s rate base by 9% annually into 2025.

AES pays out a dividend to shareholders, and while the yield is modest, at just 2.4%, the payment is reliable – and has a 9-year history of regular dividend increases.

And now we get to the interesting point: During the second-quarter, Loeb's Third Point saw fit to boost its holding in the stock by 49%. The fund bought 900,000 shares of AES, worth $21,888,000 at current prices. The purchase brings Third Point's stake in the company to 2,750,000 shares, valued over $66 million.

Wall Street is also upbeat about AES prospects. Evercore's 5-star analyst Durgesh Chopra reiterates his decision to make AES a ‘premier pick,’ writing: "We view AES as a leading renewable energy provider offering a unique battery storage solution in Fluence. Despite these elite attributes and industry high 7-9% EPS growth the stock as of todays close is trading at ~13x 23 earnings, at a material discount to US utility peers at ~18x and domestic/international renewable peers at ~25x. We continue to view the risk/reward as very attractive and see bull/bear valuation of $38/$23 respectively. AES remains our top diversified pick."

In line with these bullish comments, Chopra rates AES an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $30 price target indicates room for a 23% upside in the coming months. (To watch Chopra’s track record, click here)

Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street agrees with this bullish outlook. This stock has 6 positive reviews, for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.32 and their $30.33 average price target implies ~25% upside from that level. (See AES stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Growth Stock Could Triple by 2026

    After that massive run, it's natural to wonder how much higher Sea can rise. Sea Limited operates across seven countries in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, an area with one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. More specifically, Sea is a holding company that owns three distinct businesses, each of which hits on a major secular trend.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Nvidia, AMD Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points As This Pandemic Trend Continues

    Nvidia broke out on Friday while AMD stock is setting up. They lead five chip stocks to watch near buy points.

  • Try These 2 Mortgage REITs for Strong Yield and Potential Upside

    Despite some hiccups last year, REITs that own mortgage debt have proved a reliable source of yield for investors in the later phases of the pandemic. Many offer yields approaching 10%.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Cardano (ADA) Skirts Above $2.60 for New All-Time High

    Cardano (ADA) has hit its latest all-time high with a value of $2.64.

  • 2 Solid Growth Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    High-quality growth stocks -- like Square and Shopify -- have delivered even more impressive returns. The last five years have been truly transformational for Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). From a fledgling gaming start-up, Sea has evolved into a tech giant with growing e-commerce, food delivery, and digital-payments businesses.

  • New Commercial Real Estate Investment Offerings Available Next Week

    CrowdStreet, a real estate investing platform, is opening up two new commercial real estate investment opportunities next week with target annual returns of 19% and 23%. Midlothian Industrial Center: The offering is for an investment in the development of a two-building industrial center in Midlothian, Texas, that will span approximately 341,000 square feet. The project site is located across US 69 from RailPort Business Park, a 1,700-acre business park that is home to the 1.35 million square fo

  • 3 Investing Moves That Could Make You a Multimillionaire

    Whether you're new to the stock market or have been investing for years, nearly everyone wants to get rich someday. While becoming a multimillionaire is a lofty goal, it is possible -- even if you're not already wealthy. Investing in the stock market is one of the easiest and most effective ways to generate wealth over time.

  • Goldman Sachs, BofA See Lost Decade Over for Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Elevated commodity prices and expectations for earnings growth are igniting bullish bets on emerging-market equities after more than a decade of underperformance that left them approaching a 20-year low against developed-nation stocks.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Lazard Asset Management expect a boost for developing equities as investors capitalize on cheap valuations once vaccine rollouts pick up, helping the global economy to recover from the pandemic. Sou

  • Palantir Is an Enigma. The Opportunity in Its Stock Is Far More Clear.

    Palantir stock is a favorite of retail investors, but the company’s outside-the-box thinking makes some on Wall Street nervous.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks hedge funds are buying. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying. Dividend investing is something that must be done with care and great deliberation. […]

  • The Best Funds for the Infrastructure Boom

    The new, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is sweeping, and the most obvious beneficiaries—cyclical companies like machinery and construction firms—have been bid up. Here are ETFs that own stocks that could benefit as money moves through the supply chain.

  • 57% of Workers Plan to Have a Job in Retirement. Here's Why You Should, Too

    It's easy to think of retirement as a period of life when work is off the table. A good 57% of workers today said they'll earn money in some capacity once they retire, according to the 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey. If you're not planning to have a job in retirement, you may want to rethink that plan.

  • This Is My Favorite Energy Stock Right Now

    My favorite is Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC). Brookfield has built one of the largest renewable energy platforms in the world over the years. The company has steadily expanded by acquiring and developing high-quality, cash-flowing renewable energy assets.

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • Why 2 Aerospace Giants Are Going to War Over This British Gem

    TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is preparing a bid for British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt (LSE: MGGT), trying to break up Meggitt's planned sale to rival U.S. manufacturer Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH). TransDigm has submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer of 900 pence per share for Meggitt, a premium of 12.5% over Parker-Hannifin's 800-pence-per-share offer. Earlier this month, Meggitt agreed to be acquired by Parker-Hannifin in a deal worth about $8.7 billion.

  • Companies Like Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • 5 takeaways from Colts’ preseason win over Vikings

    5 takeaways from the Colts' preseason win over the Vikings.