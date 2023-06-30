Billionaire DoorDash co-founder revealed to be making food deliveries himself

[Source]

Andy Fang, co-founder of food delivery service DoorDash, is making deliveries out on the streets himself, a report revealed this week.

What his roles are: Fang, whose estimated net worth is at $1.1 billion, is one of DoorDash’s co-founders, alongside Tony Xu and Stanley Tang. He currently serves as chief technology officer.

How he "Dashes": Like any other DoorDash driver, Fang drives his way to a restaurant, picks up a customer’s order and delivers it to their address. In one recent order, he reportedly realized that DoorDash’s app had sent him to the wrong restaurant, so he promised to make a fix.

Why he does it: Fang makes deliveries for at least an hour each month, according to the Associated Press, which followed his recent stint.

More from NextShark: Japan wants its young people to drink more

But he’s not always alone — he sometimes delivers with Xu and Tang. This is because under the company’s WeDash program, all salaried employees in the U.S., Canada and Australia — including the three co-founders — are required to complete at least four deliveries each year. The program, as per DoorDash’s website, “allows employees to look deeper into how the products we build empower local economies, which in turn helps us build a better platform.”

Back to his roots: Fang said they started employee program WeDash to make sure that all of the company's workers understand what others are going through. The program started in 2015, but Fang and his co-founders have actually been making deliveries themselves while they were still students at Stanford.

"We had to. There was nobody else to do them," he told AP. "But what we quickly found out was that by doing these deliveries ourselves, we learned a ton of insights into what it actually took to get these deliveries fulfilled."

More from NextShark: McDonald’s China releases McNugget-shaped 'Tetris' gaming device

The bigger picture: Fang is only one of a growing number of executives who are reportedly clocking in as rank-and-file workers. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Lyft CEO David Risher have both fetched and dropped passengers, while Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan has trained as a barista and planned to work at least half a day in a different store each month.

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Parag Agrawal replaces Twitter founder as its CEO, joins growing club of India-born tech leaders

Canada Goose sparks controversy in China for 'bullying' customers with alleged discriminatory return policy