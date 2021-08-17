Evergrande Founder Steps Down as Onshore Unit Chairman

Bloomberg News

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Hui Ka Yan has stepped down as chairman of China Evergrande Group’s onshore unit as the real estate conglomerate continues to reel from funding troubles.

Hui is no longer chairman of Hengda Real Estate, according to the website of the government-run National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System. Zhao Changlong was named as the new chairman of the unit, which oversees major property operations.

The move, unveiled on a corporate information platform not typically used for major company announcements, triggered declines in Evergrande shares and bonds. The market reaction underscored how sensitive investors have become to any signs of upheaval at the world’s most indebted developer as it attempts to stave off a cash crunch.

The change in chairman of Hengda Real Estate is normal following a decision not to a pursue backdoor listing on China exchanges, Evergrande said in a response to Bloomberg, adding there’s no change to the management structure and shareholding.

“Whatever the reason, a change of chairman is not a good signal in the eyes of the market,” said Ma Dong, partner of Chinese local private bond fund BG Capital. “At a time when Evergrande needs to stabilise market sentiment, Hui’s role change will lead to more investor anxiety.”

Zhao had served as Hengda’s chairman and general manager before August 2017, Evergrande said in the response. The company announced the backdoor listing plan in late 2016 and finished introducing strategic investors in November 2017. Under the plan, scrapped last November, Evergrande would have sold Hengda to a Shenzhen-listed shell company.

Shares of Evergrande fell 4% in Hong Kong trading on Tuesday, taking this year’s decline to 64%. The 8.75% note due in 2025 dropped 2.3 cents on the dollar to 39.5 cents, on pace for its lowest-ever close.

Read how Evergrande’s debt crisis is confronting Hui

The government has been pushing to curb Evergrande’s borrowing in hopes of putting a stop to the notion that any company can be “too big to fail.” With more than $300 billion of liabilities, Evergrande’s fate has broader implications for China’s $50 trillion financial system and the nation’s banks, trusts and millions of home owners.

Curbed by China’s “Three Red Lines” that determine whether companies can take on additional debt, Evergrande has been spinning off and selling assets. It’s offered steep discounts and relied on so-called commercial bills as payments for suppliers to cut down on debt.

Evergrande’s troubles escalated last year when it faced $19 billion in payments if it failed to meet a listing promise by the end of January. That sparked concern about cross defaults in its widely held debt securities, triggering fears of systemic risks.

The company skirted the crisis with the help of wealthy friends and the government. Strategic investors agreed to waive their right to force most of the repayments by the property firm, while the local government of Guangdong stepped in to help stabilize the situation, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

More suppliers began to publicize their disputes with the company this year after it failed to make payments for IOUs. Some demanded asset freezes. Evergrande’s bonds were also repeatedly downgraded by ratings agencies in recent months. A small city government banned it from selling property, alleging that the company failed to set aside enough funds in escrow accounts.

Potential sources of future funding for Evergrande include placements for its listed electric vehicle and property management units, and initial public offerings for operations including its beverage business, FCB, and amusement park and tourism properties, Fitch Ratings has said. The Shenzhen-based developer has some $80 billion worth of equity in non-property businesses that could help generate liquidity if sold, Agnes Wong, a Hong Kong-based analyst with BNP Paribas SA, wrote in a June report.

Analysts have already been on the lookout for possible changes in senior management at Evergrande, with Citigroup Inc. credit strategists saying they could indicate Beijing is taking a tougher stance on the company than in previous liquidity crises.

“Forced asset sales, or forced changes in management, may give some indication that the government will be more forceful in dealing with the company,” Citigroup strategists led by Eric Ollom wrote in a note last week.

(Updates with details of company’s financial health throughout the story)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Huge Pension Makes Big Bets in Apple, Microsoft, Shopify, and Tilray Stock

    British Columbia Investment Management raised stakes in Apple, Microsoft, and Shopify, and initiated a stake in marijuana stock Tilray in the second quarter.

  • Roblox Falls After Quarterly Bookings Miss Analysts’ Views

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., the developer of a video-game platform that’s widely used by preteens, fell as much as 7.8% in late trading after reporting second-quarter bookings that missed Wall Street estimates.Bookings, a measure of sales, rose to $665.5 million, the San Mateo, California-based company said Monday, missing the $683.3 million average of analysts’ estimates. In July, daily active users rose 8% from the prior month to 46.6 million. Roblox doesn’t provide forecasts.To keep growing,

  • U.K. Wage Growth Hits a Record as Vacancies Pass 1 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. companies posted more than 1 million new job vacancies for the first time as loosening coronavirus rules led to an unprecedented scramble for staff.The Office for National Statistics figures also show evidence of inflation pressures from rising wages, with average earnings in the three months through June surging a record 8.8% from a year earlier. While the figure partly reflects distortions created by the pandemic, underlying wage pressures also are gathering pace.The pickup

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend investing is a proven strategy to build wealth, but not if you chase yields. The trick is to buy dividend growth stocks that pay regular, stable, and growing dividends, and hold them for as long as you possibly can. Among these, I believe the below 5 are the best Dividend Kings to buy now and hold for the long term.

  • I'd Be Much Richer Now if It Weren't for This One Investing Mistake

    With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each to highlight a misstep that cost them some big dough. Investors aim to buy stocks at prices that are lower than they will be in the future, and so it naturally makes sense to look for stocks that trade below recent highs. If you also take to investing genius Peter Lynch's maxim that the best stock to buy is one you already own, then it probably makes sense to look for beaten-down stocks in your portfolio that could be due for a big rebound and sustained rally.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • Why SoFi's Earnings Plunge Is a Buying Opportunity

    The freshly public fintech company tanked after earnings, but long-term investors can take advantage of the weakness.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's certainly a risk of analysis paralysis when it comes to choosing which dividend stocks to buy. The good news is that there are some dividend stocks that are so good that the decision is virtually a slam dunk. Here are three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

  • Taliban won't have access to central bank reserves held in the U.S.: administration official

    The Taliban's declaration that it had taken control of Afghanistan on Monday put central bank watchers around the world on alert. Driving the news: The nation's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, held $9.4 billion in international reserves as of April, according to the International Monetary Fund.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: International observers are concerned about what the Taliban would do with the funds i

  • Where To Invest Your Money When Inflation Is High — and What Investments To Avoid

    Inflation fears in the United States have many Americans thinking about how to protect their money against rising prices and higher costs of living. This requires strategizing on which investments to...

  • Investors five-year losses grow to 78% as the stock sheds US$16m this past week

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see...

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    The first no-brainer buy that could make long-term investors richer is specialty biotech stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Vertex has lagged the broader market badly after two clinical treatments for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency were discontinued following mid-stage trials. CF has no cure, but Vertex's four generations of therapies have helped to improve lung function for those who have CF.

  • 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. NGL Energy Partners The Trade: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) CEO H. Michael Krimbill acquired a total of 150000 share

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    These three real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine a nice dividend yield with a monthly payout.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Pfizer?

    If you're looking for juicy dividend yields, you might want to check out big pharmaceutical stocks. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stand out as two of the best in the industry. So far this year, Pfizer has been the bigger winner in terms of stock performance .