Billionaire investor Leon Black raped woman at Jeffrey Epstein’s NYC mansion in 2002, lawsuit claims

NEW YORK — A second woman has accused billionaire investor Leon Black of raping her in 2002 at the Upper East Side mansion of Jeffrey Epstein, new court papers reveal.

The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, claims the assault occurred after Epstein arranged for her to give Black a $300 massage. She says she agreed to the massage because she was a single mom who desperately needed the money.

“Immediately it was clear that Black had plans other than Ms. Doe giving him a massage while wearing a bikini,”' reads the amended complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court late Monday.

“The next thing she knew, Black spun her sideways on the massage table, and pushed her in a backbend over the side of the table in an incredibly painful position,” the complaint states.

“She experienced tearing pain. Ms. Doe was in such agony that she could barely speak or breathe. She had never experienced anything like that before.”

The disturbing new allegations are outlined in an amended complaint against Black by Russian model Guzel Ganieva. A judge must approve adding Jane Doe’s claims to Ganieva’s lawsuit.

In graphic detail, the lawsuit describes injuries the woman suffered during the alleged rape. She didn’t have health insurance at the time.

Jane Doe didn’t report Black, who is worth $9 billion and until recently was considered one of the most powerful men on Wall Street, after a friend warned it would be her word against his, according to the suit.

“This friend reacted poorly and told her that if she told anyone what Black had done, no one would believe her,” reads the suit.

“From then on, Ms. Doe decided she would not tell her story. Until now.”

In August, Ganieva alleged the former CEO of private equity giant Apollo Global Management surprised her with a trip to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion in 2008. It was there that Black tried to force her into unwanted sex with the dead sex trafficker, the suit claims.

At the time, Epstein was serving a lenient jail sentence for soliciting sex from a 17-year-old that allowed him to still visit his Palm Beach home. Ganieva says Black once told her Epstein “takes care of the little girls” and that he was “doing a great job with it.”

Story continues

“Black also made multiple comments to Ms. Ganieva about Epstein’s sexual proclivities, dispelling any notion that Black did not know the true extent of Epstein’s depravity,” reads the complaint.

Black referred to Epstein and convicted film producer Harvey Weinstein as his “best friends,” Ganieva says.

Epstein hanged himself while in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019 while awaiting trial for underage sex trafficking.

A Manhattan jury convicted Weinstein of rape and sexual assault in March 2020. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence and faces a second rape trial in Los Angeles.

Black maintains his innocence and says that he had a consensual affair with Ganieva. After they broke up, he says she tried to extort him — a claim that is the basis for the model’s defamation suit against the investor.

Black’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Daily News request for comment.